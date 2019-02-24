Pulwama, Pakistan top of mind, jobs distant second in Modi’s former seat

As the dust kicked up by the screeching tyres of a mini-truck settles, a song blares out loudly from it, accompanied by chants of ‘Modi, Modi’. ‘Kaam kare jo, umeed usi se ho/ Buniyad banane nikal pade hum, desh banane nikal pade (One has hope only from the person who works / We have set off to lay the foundation, build the country)’, go the lyrics.

Advertising

Fashioned like a rath, the mini-truck is painted saffron with a huge LED screen on one side and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poster with the tagline ‘Bharat ke mann ki baat Modi ke saath’ on the other.

There are several such mini-trucks on the move across several states, carrying a box each where people can drop suggestions regarding what should be on the BJP’s manifesto for the coming elections. In Gujarat, the raths are visiting a ward per day (spending up to four days in a constituency), making at least two halts daily — in what the BJP calls the first-ever such initiative for a manifesto.

This Wednesday, a mini-truck is making the rounds of Maninagar. On the truck are two local councillors and accompanying it are a convoy of BJP workers on two-wheelers.

Advertising

Located in the suburbs of Ahmedabad, the constituency was represented by Modi in the Assembly from 2002 till 2014, when he resigned to fight the Lok Sabha elections.

The first halt is the bus stop outside the Maninagar Railway Station. At 9.30 am, a group of drivers employed with the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Services stroll over. Taking a postcard from a BJP worker, Bhupendrasinh Motera, 30, who has been working as a driver since 2004, writes in Gujarati: “India should retaliate in such a manner that Pakistan knows that this is India it has challenged.” He also appeals to the PM that the children of the CRPF men who died in the Pulwama attack be given government jobs.

The Pulwama attack is top of the mind for another driver, Dashrath Zala (50), too. He calls for “strong action against the terrorists” and says the government should take responsibility for the families of the CRPF personnel who died.

Over the next few minutes, Jayendrabhai Shah (65), a doctor, Nareshbhai Vaghela (26), an auto-rickshaw driver, Jagat Singh Sisodia (35), a migrant from Rajasthan who sells poha from a handcart near the railway station, and four women workers employed as stone polishers at a nearby temple, have put in their postcards, also venting anger over the Kashmir incident.

There are calls for “war” and for “another surgical strike”, demands that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan be responded to “in his language”, assertions that “Eent ka jawaab patthar se do (there be a suitable response)”, and exhortations to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Most messages are in Gujarati, but some also write in English and Hindi. Those who can’t are helped by BJP workers, who run over to fetch a table from a nearby police chowki for people to place their postcards on while writing, instead of using the seats of parked two-wheelers.

Many visitors stay back to watch short videos lauding the Modi government’s works that are playing on the LED screen.

“Have you given a missed call on this number?” Kusum Jain, a young BJP Mahila Morcha leader, asks of everyone, indicating a number at the back of the postcard.

Some BJP workers head to the railway station and, among others, coax Manubhai Rathod to drop in a suggestion. Rathod, who has been selling tea at the Maninagar Railway Station for 30 years, says Modi used to be among his “frequent customers”. “Very few stalls are open till late in the night like mine,” says the 55-year-old by way of explanation. Rathod finally agrees to give his suggestion too, and tells a worker writing on his behalf that he should note that he appreciates Modi’s work, and not forget to mention that he is a “chaiwallah”.

Soon after, Ritesh makes his way to the truck. On his postcard, he complains about the “bad quality” of houses allotted under the Shahri Awas Yojana, also known as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), for rehabilitation of slum dwellers and for affordable housing. Ritesh got a house under the scheme in Ghodasar, Ahmedabad.

Dharamvir Yadav, 30, who has minutes earlier got off at the railway station, arriving from Maharashtra to appear for a job exam of Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited, asks why those in the reserved categories have to pay lesser for application forms. “Mujhe sarkar se gussa nahin hai ki mere paas naukri nahin hai. Government toh vacancies ke hisab se naukri nikaalti hai. Mujhe aur mehnat karni hai naukri ke liye (I am not angry with the government because I don’t have a job. The government offers jobs as per vacancies, after all. I must strive more for a job). But the concession granted to those in the reserved categories for fees should be cancelled. Because of them we have to pay Rs 500,” Yadav says.

The last one to drop in at this halt is anganwadi worker Virbala Dave (50), who thanks Modi for the Rs 21,000 ‘Mata Yashoda Award’ he handed over to her in 2012 as Chief Minister, for her “exemplary” performance. She also reminds him in the postcard that, at that time, she had prophesied that he would go on to be PM.

Around 11.30 am, BJP workers disperse, after lifting the box with the postcards onto the rear of the truck. Everyone is reminded about the second halt, at 6 in the evening, at Samarpan Hall, 3 km away. The truck heads for the Avakar Hall of Pandit Deendayal Bhawan in Maninagar, its designated parking lot while on this duty.

Surfing his mobile phone, 30-year-old truck driver Shindabhai Bharwad says, “I go wherever they ask me. I have gone to so many places, I don’t even remember.” A resident of a small village in Surat’s Umarpada taluka, Bharwad arrived in Ahmedabad 20 days ago, and is on call 8 am to 8 pm. “I own this vehicle and drive under an agreement with a contractor. The truck was modified in Ahmedabad and we went to Gandhinagar to flag off the campaign,” he says.

Before leaving he reminds Rakesh Brahmbhatt, the BJP’s Maninagar ‘Vidhan Sabha in-charge’, who decides the rath itinerary, about his pending payment. Bharwad has been promised Rs 70,000 for a month, from February 1 till March 1. In addition he gets around Rs 4,000 every three-four days for fuel. Brahmbhatt assures that he will be paid soon, but Bharwad insists that the BJP leader save his number, “just in case”.

Around 6.15 pm, the truck reaches Samarpan Hall. People who submit postcards here are as concerned about Pulwama as those in the morning, though some also raise issues like lack of financial support for the girl child.

As motorists driving back from work seem disinterested, party workers rush over to flag them down. But with interest remaining lukewarm, they decide to take the truck to LG Sports Ground, 2 km away — a deviation from the original plan of two stops.

“We had planned Kankaria lake as a morning halt but due to some problem, it could not be worked out. In the evening, vehicles are not allowed inside the lake complex,” says Brahmbhatt. The development and beautification of the Kankaria lake front had been one of Modi’s pet projects as CM, and now draw scores of walkers and joggers.

A group of women who have accompanied their children to a skating rink in the lake complex are among the first ones to notice the truck and its convoy. Approaching the truck, most identify themselves as “Modi fans”. “You can write your appreciation if you do not have any complaints,” urges a party worker.

While Pulwama figures again — a woman calls Modi ‘Kalyug na shakshaat bhagwan’ to express confidence that the country is in safe hands — most are concerned with other matters. Women, laughingly labelled “dissidents” by the others, talk about education, potholed roads, lack of infrastructure in rural areas, reservations and high school fees.

The team of BJP workers looks visibly happy with the response generated. By 7.15 pm, their count of postcards for the day is around 400.

The box with the suggestions will be sent to the party headquarters in Gandhinagar, says Ramesh Patel, Maninagar Councillor, while issuing instructions for the next day’s event on the phone to someone.

Advertising

“We do not open the boxes or count the postcards in them,” Patel adds. “But it was a good day.”