BJP manifesto promises revision of tax slabs, tax benefits

Eyeing the middle-class votes to retain power at the Centre, the manifesto of the Bhartiya Janata Party promised a revision of tax slabs and tax benefits. The document titled ‘Sankalp Patra’ (document of resolve), aims to “ensure more cash and greater purchasing power in the hands of our middle-income families”.

Advertising

Promises on tax revision in the party’s manifesto is an extension of its tax sops presented in this year’s interim Union Budget. Union Minister Piyush Goyal had then announced income tax extension limit to Rs 5 lakh. Goyal, who was then the acting Finance Minister in the absence of Arun Jaitley, had also assured a raise in standard deduction from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had in Budget 2018 introduced a standard deduction of Rs. 40,000 for the salaried class. This additional deduction was proposed in lieu of existing deductions of Rs 15,000 for medical reimbursement and Rs 19,200 for transport allowance.

The manifesto released Monday, three days before the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, promises to further revise tax slabs and tax benefits. “We will make all efforts to ensure that our aspirational middle class has access to education, employment opportunities and suitable urban infrastructure for a better quality life.”

Click here to read the full manifesto

Meanwhile, the Congress, which is banking on its minimum income guarantee scheme-NYAY- to regain a foothold in national politics, had promised to the voters that individual income taxes would not be raised to fund the scheme.

The BJP’s manifesto with the tag line “Phir Ek Bar, Modi Sarkar,” also made other promises, including abrogation of Article 370, annulling Article 35A, passing Citizenship Amendment Bill, forming Triple Talaq law, doubling farmers’ income by 2022, Housing for all by 2022 and doubling the length of National Highways by 2022. The party also promised to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The 17th Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19, involving close to 90 crore voters. The results will be declared on May 23, ten days before the term of the current House expires.