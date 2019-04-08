BJP manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha elections: National security, Ram temple, farmer welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP chief Amit Shah and manifesto committee president Rajnath Singh released the party’s election manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. With the tagline ‘Sankalpit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat’, the BJP said it would deliver on 75 promises in India’s 75th year of Independence.

Addressing the gathering at the BJP headquarters, Prime Minister Modi said the party’s manifesto aims at ‘One Mission, One Direction’ similar to what the party’s 2014 campaign was — Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas. “India is a diverse country with different languages and culture, which is why we have tried to make our developmental processes multi-layered,” Modi said, adding that the party has also tried “to make the manifesto multi-dimensional.”

BJP president Amit Shah, who spoke before the release of the manifesto, said “The BJP manifesto that we are releasing today will fulfil the aspirations of people. We have 75 promises for 75 years of Independent India in 2022.”

“We have consulted crores of people before making this manifesto. This is an election about aspiration of people and I am sure that people will help us in taking our promises to every corner,” the BJP chief added. In February, the BJP held an event where it announced that it would setup suggestion boxes across the country where people could contribute their thoughts to “Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat, Modi ke Saath”. Today’s manifesto release, is a culmination of that campaign, he said.

Here’s what the BJP manifesto says on key issues

In its section on national security, the BJP manifesto mentions the surgical strikes and air strikes that were carried out during the tenure of the Modi government. “We will continue to follow our policy of giving a free hand to our security forces in combating terrorism,” the manifesto reads.

Speeding-up purchases of outstanding defence related equipments and weapons and self-reliance in the defence sector via ‘Make in India in Defence‘ also found mention, with the BJP saying this initiative will generate employment and encourage investment in the defence sector.

On Combating Infiltration, the BJP manifesto states: “There has been a huge change in the cultural and linguistic identity of some areas due to illegal immigration, resulting in an adverse impact on local people’s livelihood and employment. We will expeditiously complete the National Register of Citizens process in these areas on priority. In future we will implement the NRC in a phased manner in other pas of the country.”

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill also finds mention under national security in the BJP manifesto. We are committed to the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Bill for the protection of individuals of religious minority communities from neighbouring countries escaping persecution. “Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs escaping persecution from India’s neighbouring countries will be given citizenship in India.”

Jammu and Kashmir – Article 370, 35A: The BJP manifesto states that to ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir the government has taken decisive actions and has a firm policy. We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370.

On Article 35A, the BJP manifesto states “We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Farmer welfare:

The BJP promises to expand the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAmman Nidhi Yojana to not just farmers owning land up to 2 hectares but to all farmers in the country. It also announced a pension scheme for small and marginal farmers above the age of 60 years.

The BJP manifesto promises to introduce an interest-free kisan credit card loan at a 0% interest rate for 1-5 years on the condition that the farmer promptly repays the principal amount.

On the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, the crop insurance scheme, the BJP has said it would make enrollment voluntary.

The BJP manifesto also states that it will complete the digitisation of land records and will ensure title guarantee for the landholder and reduce land-related litigation.