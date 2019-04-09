BJP manifesto arrogant, voice of an isolated man: Rahul Gandhi

A day after BJP released its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2019, Congress president Rahul Gandhi called it “short-sighted and arrogant.” Taking it to Twitter, Gandhi said, “the manifesto was created in a closed room.”

Advertising

Meanwhile, hailing his own party’s manifesto, he tweeted: “The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful.

With just two days to go for the first round of seven-phased Lok Sabha polls to begin on April 11, the ruling BJP Monday released its manifesto titled “Sankalpit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat” to deliver on 75 promises by India’s 75th year of Independence. Some of the big promises made by the saffron party in its 2019 “Sankalp Patra” include farmers’ welfare, Citizenship Bill, commitment to make India the third largest economy by 2030 and a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and Uniform Civil Code have always been part of the BJP’s core agenda and finds mention even in the 2019 manifesto, which was unveiled on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of BJP chief Amit Shah and other top leaders of the party.

Congress’ manifesto, titled “Hum Nibhayenge”, is an attempt by the party to contrast itself with the alleged failure of the BJP to deliver on its pre- and post-election promises. It also indicated that NYAY — will be core agenda of the party. It proposes to t ensure that the 20 per cent poorest households are guaranteed at least Rs 72,000 income per year.