BJP manifesto 2019: PM Modi releases Sankalp Patra

The Bharatiya Janata Party Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Calling it the ‘Sankalp Patra’of the party, the ruling BJP declared that it offers ’75 promises for India@75’.

Announcing the release of the manifesto, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh, said, “With all our promises, made in this manifesto, we are taking a step towards building a ‘New India.” Singh, who headed the committee to form the manifesto called it a “visionary, practical document.” Follow LIVE Updates

The BJP manifesto makes a slew of promises including, abrogation of Article 370, annulling Article 35A, passing Citizenship Amendment Bill, forming Triple Talaq law, doubling farmers’ income by 2022, Housing for all by 2022 and doubling the length of National Highways by 2022. The party also promised to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking at the release of the manifesto, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “Essence of BJP manifesto is to deplete poverty over next five years to single digit and then gradually eliminate it. ”

