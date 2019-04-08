BJP manifesto 2019 highlights: Uniform Civil Code, doubling farm income among 75 promises for India@75

BJP manifesto 2019 highlights: The Bhartiya Janata Party Monday released its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. With the tag line “Phir Ek Bar, Modi Sarkar,” top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, launched the manifesto, described by the party as its “Sankalp Patra”. Calling them “75 promises for India@75,” the party said the manifesto reflected “people’s Mann Ki Baat.”

Apart from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, a host of other BJP leaders were also present for the launch of BJP manifesto 2019. Few of the promises made by the party include – abrogation of Article 370, annulling Article 35A, passing Citizenship Amendment Bill, forming Triple Talaq law, doubling farmers’ income by 2022, Housing for all by 2022 and doubling the length of National Highways by 2022. The party also promised to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking at the release of the manifesto, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “Essence of BJP manifesto is to deplete poverty over next five years to single digit and then gradually eliminate it. ”

Click here to read the full manifesto

BJP manifesto: Key promises

Uniform Civil Code

Article 44 of the Constitution of India lists Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time India adopts a Uniform Civil Code, which protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draft a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonizing them with the modern times.

Doubling farmers income by 2022

1. For farmers, the party had embarked on a mission to double farmers’ income in 2014. According to the manifesto, the party will make all efforts to achieve this goal by 2022.

2. Pension for small and marginal farmers – The party plans to launch a pension scheme with Rs 6,000 yearly income support to farmers and pension to small and marginal farmers above 60 years of age.

3. An investment of 25 lakh crore investment will be done in Agri-rural sector to improve the productivity of the farm sector.

4. Interest-free Kisan Credit Card loans – Short-term new agriculture loans up to Rs. 1 lakh will be provided at a 0 per cent interest rate for 1-5 years on the condition of prompt repayment of the principal amount.

Ram Mandir

The party reiterated its stand on Ram Mandir. The BJP in its manifesto said that they will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Sabarimala

The BJP has promised to ensure that the subject of faith, tradition and worship rituals related to Sabarimala are presented in a comprehensive manner before the Hon’ble Supreme Court. The manifesto said the party will endeavour to secure constitutional protection on issues related to faith and belief.

National security and welfare of soldiers

1. The party promises to speed up the purchases of outstanding defense-related equipments and weapons. In order to equip the Armed Forces with modern equipment, the BJP will continue to take focused steps to strengthen the strike capability of the Armed Forces.

2. The BJP in manifesto said that they have already demonstrated their commitment to the welfare of the veterans with the implementation of long-delayed One Rank One Pension (OROP). To take this commitment forward, the party promised to create a more effective framework for the resettlement of our Armed Forces veterans. Under this effort, the Armed Forces will start planning for the resettlement of soldiers three years before their retirement and in

accordance with their preferences. This will include provision for skills training, soft skills training,

financial support for higher education, for housing and for starting an enterprise.

Ensuring welfare for poor

1. The party is committed to bringing down the percentage of families living below the poverty line to a single

digit in the next five years.

2. The party will also will ensure pucca houses for families either living in kuchha houses or without access to housing by 2022.

Forming Triple Talaq law

The BJP will legislate a bill to prohibit and eliminate practices such as Triple Talaq and Nikah Halala. The manifesto further read that the party has determinedly taken substantive measures to ensure overall development of women and promote gender equality.

Abrogate Article 370, annul Article 35A and return of Kashmiri Pandits

On Article 370, the manifesto reads, “We are committed to overcome all obstacles that come in the way of development and provide adequate financial resources to all the regions of the state. We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370. We are commied to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir. We believe that Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state. We will take all steps to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all residents of the state. We will make all efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits and we will provide financial assistance for the resettlement of refugees from West Pakistan, Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) and Chhamb.”

Citizenship Amendment Bill

The party is committed to the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Bill for the protection of individuals of religious minority communities from neighbouring countries escaping persecution. All efforts will be made to clarify the issues to the sections of the population from the Northeastern states who have expressed apprehensions regarding the legislation. The manifesto reiterated party’s commitment to protecting the thelinguistic, cultural and social identity of the people of Northeast. Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs escaping persecution from India’s neighbouring countries will be given citizenship in India.

Reservation for women

Women’s welfare and development will be accorded a high priority at all levels within the government and the party is committed to 33 per cent reservation in parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment.

Health and Education

1. 75 new medical colleges and postgraduate colleges will be established.

2. ‘Prime Minister Innovative Learning Program’ will be launched to bring together such children for a certain period in a year in one place from all over the country and provide them with facilities and resources for them to excel.

3. The party also plans to open another 200 Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidayalas schools by 2024.

4. Establish 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat.

5. Establish at least one Atal Tinkering Lab in every block.

Railways

1. Make all efforts to ensure electrification of all railway tracks by 2022.

2. Start developing smart railway stations across India.

3. Complete the dedicated freight corridor project by 2022.