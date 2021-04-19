BJP Malda candidate shot at after meet; party worker found dead in Nadia village

BJP sources said Saha had gone to attend a workers' meeting at Sahapur Gram Panchayat.

BJP’s Malda candidate Gopal Chandra Saha (52) was allegedly shot at while he was returning from campaigning on Sunday. Saha, who received a bullet injury in his neck, was taken to Maldah Medical Hospital where he underwent an operation. Doctors said he was stable.

BJP supporters blocked a road at Jhantu More area of Malda with inspector in-charge Hirak Biswas and a huge contingent of police force rushing to the spot to pacify protesters.

BJP sources said Saha had gone to attend a workers’ meeting at Sahapur Gram Panchayat. When he was getting in his car, some miscreants shot at him. Police were yet to identify the accused and said they were checking footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Meanwhile, the body of BJP worker Dilip Kirtaniya (31) was found under mysterious circumstances in front of his house at Mandalpara under Chakdah police station in Nadia district in the morning.

It is alleged that after the fifth phase poll was completed on Saturday, Kirtaniya was called by some local TMC workers. He left his home and his body was found lying at his home yard. Police have sent the body for autopsy.

“Dilip Kirtaniya, an old BJP worker, had to sacrifice his life to save democracy… Late night, Trinamool goons took him and killed him. His fault was that he was a BJP worker. The people of Bengal will respond to all these atrocities on May 2,” tweeted state BJP general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakraborty.

BJP supporters blocked a road and railway tracks at Palpara railway station, and demanded the arrest of the accused. “His body was found near his home. He had multiple injuries. The body has been sent for autopsy. The actual cause of death can only be ascertained after the post-mortem report,” said a police officer.

In the same constituency, police had on the polling day arrested Independent candidate Koushik Bhowmick for carrying a country-made pistol outside a booth.

TMC’s Baranagar candidate Tapas Roy dismissed the BJP allegation: “Since the Lok Sabha election, the BJP has started politics over deaths. They get pleasure out of this. But how can it be called murder before investigation? How can they point fingers at the TMC without any proof. A proper investigation should be done.”

In Roy’s constituency, several clashes were reported between TMC and BJP workers on the polling day, and some areas were tense on Sunday.