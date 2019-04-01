Gujarat: Mixed response to PM Modi’s Chowkidar event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ event saw a mixed response as witnessed by The Indian Express in places it visited on Sunday. Rajkot’s Hemu Gadhvi hall was full, with most people wearing ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ T-shirts, whereas empty chairs were seen at the venue in the Patidar-dominated Varachha area in Surat. BJP state president Jitu Vaghani, who was to attend, didn’t turn up too. The Main Bhi Chowkidar event was held in 50 places in Gujarat.

Advertising

At Sardar Smruti hall in Varachha, at least 70 real-life chowkidars (security guards) of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) were present, wearing their blue uniforms. No one else wore ‘Namo’ merchandise. BJP Surat city President Nitin Bhajiyawala and Surat city Mayor Jagdish Patel were present. Twenty of the guards were women, one of whom held a ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ placard . Most guards were happy that PM made their profession recognisable, but they urged that he do something to raise their poor salaries.

Uttar Pradesh native Munna Mishra (61),a guard with SMC’s water distribution department, said, “We are happy PM Modi gave us respect. But he should also know how much a security guard is paid. He should think that with such low salary it is difficult for a person to run his family.”

Mishra gets Rs 7,000 a month for eight hours a day of duty. Only overtime duty earns him extra. “I’ve worked with SMC for 20 years. I live in a rented house; it’s tough with such low salary. My son works in a diamond unit, his wife does household work, and we get by on our combined earnings. We request the PM to bring a law that security service providers pay good salaries to guards.”

Madhya Pradesh native Pushparaj Dahasar (25), a guard at SMC’s garden department, said “I have worked with SMC for 10 years. I earn Rs 6,000 a month. My wife works in a private textile factory, while my parents take care of our children. We are happy that PM Modi gave us importance. I request him to raise our salaries so that we can live happily.”

Uttar Pradesh native and female security guard Sheela Mishra (32) said, “I have worked with SMC’s SMIMER hospital for eight years and get Rs 6,000 per month. My husband Ram Bahadur is a texile shop salesman I also do overtime when I can. My parents take care of our children.” She too had a request for PM. “There should minimum prescribed salaries for guards. PM should see our financial constraints. We are not so educated that we would get better jobs.”

The crowd at Rajkot’s two venues stood out, wearing the saffron T-shirts and caps. More than 1,200 BJP workers and supporters packed Hemu Gadhvi Hall on Tagore Road and 500 at Vataliya Prajapati ni Vadi on Mavdi Road. “We wanted to make the event special and came up with the idea of T-shirts and caps. It imparts a sense of discipline and uniformity,” Dhansukh Bhanderi, senior BJP leader from Rajkot and chairman of Gujarat Municipal Finance Board told The Indian Express.

Kamlesh Mirani, president of BJP’s Rajkot city unit said they distributed the merchandise free. “We printed 1,300 T-shirts and caps. The T-shirts cost us Rs 80 and caps Rs 22 each. We gave 1,000 T-shirts and caps at Hemu Gadhvi Hall and 300 at Vataliya Prajapati Samaj Hall. It will help strengthen the Main bhi Chowkidar campaign,” said Mirani.

Those who got the merchandise said they would wear them at campaigns. “I feel proud wearing them as they bear the slogan given by our PM,” said Jagdish Patel, a state government-approved civil works contractor . The 55-year-old is a member of the executive of BJP Rajkot city unit.

Jignesh Goswami, a sociology graduate and teacher with an NGO, and a panna pramukh (president of a page of electoral rolls) in Ward No 9 of Rajkot, said “Main bhi Chowkidar is Modi’s idea and we have to support it.”

Mehul Sabhad (27), a BJP youth worker, said, “I find the colour and print (of the merchandise) attractive. I shall wear them even on normal days so that more people know about the Main bhi Chowkidar campaign,” the resident of Jalaram Society said.

Those who came late, such as 26-year-old Piyush Sakhreliya, a silver jewellery businessman, from Ranchhodnagar, did not get the merchandise. Sakhreliya, who is not a BJP member said he came to listen to Modi. “I came here with 11 friends to listen to Modi. After listening to him, I feel we have to be chowkidar for our country,” said Sakhreliya who quit college in two years to start a business.

Mirani said they used party funds to get the T-shirts and caps printed locally. “You can expect a bigger show on April 2 when our candidate Mohan Kundariya files his nomination,” he said.

AHMEDABAD

AT Shahibaug, the event began was streamed eight minutes late, over a payment glitch with a DTH operator. Soon after, the Zee TV Hindi feed was streamed. Only a handful of party workers wore the Main bhi Chowkidar T-shirts. The crowd was thin. Pankaj Purani, a 42-year old bodybuilder who said he was associated with BJP “even before people knew about BJP” distributed the T-shirts. “We’re distributing T-shirts, umbrellas, and saris for ladies, ward-wise, for free.” He said, “Designated groups in each ward raised funds from party workers and others with which we bought 500 to 1,000 blank T-shirts wholesale at Rs 50 – Rs 70 apiece. It is locally screen-printed for Rs 15-20 apiece. A T-shirt thus costs about Rs 100. On average, we distribute about 100 T-shirts per ward. When people see others wearing it, they want one for themselves as well. It’s a great way to advertise.”

Purani is impressed by Modi’s response to Pulwama. “My sister’s son is in the army in Jammu and Kashmir. I believe the action Modi took was encouraging for our army. He (nephew) tells me that the government does a lot to ease their problems, which wasn’t being taken care of earlier. At the end of the day, you won’t find anyone saying that what Modi did is wrong. There’s a lot of development that is required and Modi is necessary in such times.”

Former union minister and ex-MP of Ahmedabad East Harin Pathak (replaced by Paresh Rawal in 2014) and Ahmedabad West BJP candidate Kirit Solanki were present. While Pathak made a quick exit, Solanki posed with the crowd for photographs. “I’m targeting a win by 4.5 lakh margin against last time’s 3.5 lakh margin. I am also looking at winning from all seven Vidhan Sabha seats, against two losses in Vidhan Sabha areas last time. The agenda stays the same – development, leadership with focus on national security. I will file my nomination on Monday at the auspicious time of 12:39 pm,” said Solanki.

VADODARA

Vadodara’s Gandhinagar Gruh was half-empty and no audience member wore Namo merchandise. Union Minister Purushottam Rupala and sitting MP and Lok Sabha candidate Ranjan Bhatt were present. The event began 15 minutes late. Rupala too was late. Homemaker Bhavna Patel (47) heard of the event on social media and came with friend Suman Patel (45). She said, “Narendra Modi is the pride of the nation, this state and our city. We really like listening to him and the points that he puts forth.”

(INPUTS FROM SOHINI GHOSH AND AISHWARYA MOHANTY)