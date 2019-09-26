BJP Maharashtra team meets priest in-charge of Archdiocese

AHEAD OF the Assembly elections, state BJP spokesperson Shaina N C and Maharashtra party in charge Saroj Pandey met Father Neil Santos, priest in-charge of the Archdiocese at Archbishop House, Colaba, on Wedneday as part of their ‘Vishesh Sampark’ campaign to explain the work done by the party in the last five years.

Shaina NC, the head of the Vishesh Sampark Committee, said, “As part of the campaign, we are meeting people who are influencers from NGOs and community leaders. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji, (Union Home Minister Amit) Shahji and (Chief Minister) Devendra (Fadnavis) ji believe in the philosophy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, irrespective of caste, community.”

“We are meeting people to explain what the government has done. Such dialogue helps in clearing all doubts and misunderstandings from people’s minds. We have a common agenda called development.”

She added, “The government has taken up several schemes and projects. The people have to be made aware of this. Providing literature to the people helps them to connect with the party.”