BJP Lok Sabha election victory celebrations LIVE Updates: Party workers rejoice as wishes pour in for PM Modi

BJP Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to return to power for a straight second term with a massive mandate. Soon after the results were announced, BJP cadres on Friday gathered at the party headquarters in Delhi and across the country to rejoice on the occasion. Security has been stepped up outside party offices as more workers and supporters are expected to gather during the day.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Narendra Modi thanked his well-wishers and global leaders as wishes continued to pour in for the Prime Minister. On Thursday, BJP’s headquarters in Delhi and across the country wore a festive look with slogans of ‘Modi, Modi’ being raised as jubilant workers danced and distributed sweets in celebration.

A couple of artists made tattoos on children’s hands or painted ‘Modi’ on their cheeks while women supporters danced and rejoiced sensing a massive majority for the saffron party. Calling it a victory of democracy, Modi had said: “I will not do anything with ill intention or bad desire. I may make mistakes. I will not do anything for myself but I assure you, every moment of my life and every cell in my body will work non-stop to ensure that the country keeps moving forward.”