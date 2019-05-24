BJP Lok Sabha election victory celebrations LIVE Updates: Party workers rejoice as wishes pour in for PM Modihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/bjp-lok-sabha-elections-results-2019-celebrations-live-updates-narendra-modi-amit-shah-5745954/
BJP Lok Sabha election victory celebrations LIVE Updates: Party workers rejoice as wishes pour in for PM Modi
Election Results 2019, BJP Celebration Live Updates: The BJP headquarters in Delhi and across the country wore a festive look with slogans of 'Modi, Modi' rending the air as jubilant workers danced and distributed sweets in celebration.
BJP Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to return to power for a straight second term with a massive mandate. Soon after the results were announced, BJP cadres on Friday gathered at the party headquarters in Delhi and across the country to rejoice on the occasion. Security has been stepped up outside party offices as more workers and supporters are expected to gather during the day.
Taking to Twitter this morning, Narendra Modi thanked his well-wishers and global leaders as wishes continued to pour in for the Prime Minister. On Thursday, BJP’s headquarters in Delhi and across the country wore a festive look with slogans of ‘Modi, Modi’ being raised as jubilant workers danced and distributed sweets in celebration.
A couple of artists made tattoos on children’s hands or painted ‘Modi’ on their cheeks while women supporters danced and rejoiced sensing a massive majority for the saffron party. Calling it a victory of democracy, Modi had said: “I will not do anything with ill intention or bad desire. I may make mistakes. I will not do anything for myself but I assure you, every moment of my life and every cell in my body will work non-stop to ensure that the country keeps moving forward.”
PM Modi thanks Rahul Gandhi for congratulatory message
The Prime Minister also acknowledged Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's congratulatory message to the NDA government. "Thank you Rahul Gandhi for your wishes," he tweeted.
PM Modi thanks DMK chief, congratulates him on party's mandate
DMK chief MK Stalin had also conveyed his wishes to the Prime Minister. Responding to this, Modi today tweeted, "Thank you Thiru MK Stalin for the good wishes. I also take this opportunity to congratulate you and your party for the mandate you have received from the people of Tamil Nadu."
PM Modi seeks blessings of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi
"Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me. Met him this morning and sought his blessings," Modi tweeted.
Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me.
This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences. "Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP's successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people," Modi tweeted after the visits.
Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people. pic.twitter.com/liXK8cfsrI
In Bhopal, celebrations erupt over Pragya Singh Thakur's victory against Congress' Digvijaya Singh.
Madhya Pradesh: Pragya Singh Thakur reaches BJP state headquarters in Bhopal. She defeated Congress' Digvijaya Singh with a margin of 3,64,822 votes from Bhopal parliamentary constituency. pic.twitter.com/xwViGeTUNE
Security has been stepped up outside party offices as more workers and supporters are expected to gather during the day.
BJP workers rejoice as wishes pour in for PM Modi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to return to power for a straight second term with a massive mandate. Soon after the results were announced, BJP cadres on Friday gathered at the party headquarters in Delhi and across the country to rejoice on the occasion. Follow our live blog for all latest updates.
So sweeping is the BJP’s victory in scale and scope, it decisively pushed Congress to the margins of national politics making it struggle to win enough seats to claim the statutory position of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
The jump in the vote share and the absolute addition of votes over 2014 reveals the magnitude of BJP’s win. BJP’s total vote share increased by a significant 6.5 percentage points compared to 2014. Of the 60.37 crore total votes polled in this election, more than 22.6 crore were for BJP. The total number of votes for BJP rose by 32 per cent or 5.5 crore compared to 17.1 crore votes it had got five years ago.
In contrast, the Congress vote share jumped marginally from 19.3 to 19.6 per cent. In aggregate terms, party added 1.17 crore votes from its 10.69 crore votes in 2014.
'Looking forward to work together for Punjab's welfare': PM Modi to Amarinder Singh
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi today thanked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for the latter's wishes and also congratulated him for Congress' win in the state.
