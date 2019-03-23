BJP releases another list of 46 candidates for LS polls, appoints Uma Bharti as party vice president

Toggle Menu
Union Minister J P Nadda addresses the media on Saturday. (ANI)

Releasing a fresh list of candidates, the BJP on Saturday announced 46 names from Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Goa and Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party also appointed Union minister Uma Bharti as its vice president.

Addressing the media, Health Minister J P Nadda said Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will contest from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district. No announcement was made regarding the Vidisha seat, which is at present held by Ministry of External Affairs chief Sushma Swaraj.

In Himachal Pradesh, Anurag Thakur will fight the polls from Hamirpur. Suresh Kashyap and Kishan Kapoor will contest the polls from Shimla and Kangra, respectively.

Union Ayush Minister Shripad Naik will contest from North Goa while Janardan Mishra will fight from Reva in Karnataka.

BJP’s Nishikant Dubey will seek re-election from Jharkhand’s Godda district. Union minister Jayant Sinha will once again contest from Hazaribagh while Pashupati Nath Singh will fight the elections from Dhanbad.

Earlier in the day, the party ended speculations over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s candidature from Puri by fielding its national spokesperson Sambit Patra from the Lok Sabha seat. By announcing the names of candidates for five parliamentary seats and 22 Assembly segments in Odisha, the saffron party said that its state unit president Basant Kumar Panda would contest the polls from Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituency and national secretary Suresh Pujari from Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency.

