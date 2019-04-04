BJP leaders push own cause, panels lie in wait

Delhi BJP office bearers have flagged the issue of election campaign committees not being formed as most senior leaders are busy seeking tickets for themselves, sources said.

A senior leader said that in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP state unit has been forming several poll committees — for public campaign, party manifesto, poll management, media coordination, publicity and road shows.

He said office bearers have pressed the leadership to form the committees as soon as possible since the opposition has already done so.

The issue of senior leaders being engaged in lobbying for tickets had also come up recently, when Delhi unit leaders were pulled up by the high command for recommending their own names for tickets.

Central leaders, including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi BJP organisational secretary Siddharthan and Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, had at the time asked who will organise the poll campaign if everyone will contest, sources said.

Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal, however, said there has been no delay and committees will be announced in the next two-three days. He said party leaders have already started campaigning, party offices have been opened in districts, and several public gathering of central and state leaders have taken place.