BJP leader Vinay Katiyar hits out at Congress for asking proof of airstrikes

Senior BJP leader and former party state president Vinay Katiyar on Tuesday hit out against the Congress for asking proof of the airstrike carried out by the Indian Air Force on Pakistan’s terror camp and asked if it was possible to give proof of AICC president Rahul Gandhi being the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Addressing a public gathering in Basti, where he was the chief guest at the BJP’s ‘Chunavi Vijay Sankalp Shankhnaad Sabha’, Katiyar said, “Pulwama ki ghatna ho gayi, 45 sainik shaheed ho gaye. Aaj Congress saboot maang rahi hai. Mai puchhna chahta hu, kis cheej ka saboot aap maang rahe ho? Rahul Gandhi jab paida hue to Sonia Gandhi ne hi to unko bataya hoga ke Rajiv Gandhi tumhare pita hain. Lekin agar uska saboot maanga jaaye to bata paoge kya (The Pulwama incident happened and 45 jawans were martyred. What proof are you asking for? When Rahul Gandhi was born, Sonia Gandhi would have told him ‘Rajiv Gandhi is your father’. But if you ask proof for the same, what would you say).”