BJP kickstarts campaign today by knocking on doors with five-year report card

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday said the party would formally begin its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections on Tuesday with a mass outreach that will see party workers in groups of five visiting households in all 1.74 lakh booths to highlight the work done by the Central and state governments.

The ruling party will also present a report card of the development work that the Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath-led administrations have done in the state’s six regions. The report card will be presented at virtual meetings, and publicised through digital campaigns and door-to-door interactions.

These meetings are part of a roster of programmes designed by the party leadership that may also include events focusing on the alleged misgovernance by the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) that was unseated by the BJP in the last election. Sources said the party was mulling over proposals to organise exhibitions, both physical and virtual, from January 15 to showcase the SP government’s alleged misgovernance.

The BJP said its workers would conduct the outreach in groups of five as per the Election Commission’s (EC) rules, and will distribute a pamphlet titled “Poori hui har aas, ghar ghar hua vikas [All hopes have been fulfilled, every household has benefitted from development]”. The ruling party expects its workers to meet almost 3.5 crore beneficiaries of government welfare schemes. They will also distribute masks and sanitisers, and reach out to prominent people from different sections of society. Singh said the BJP would ensure that Covid-19 guidelines were followed during the campaign.

Asked about the virtual rallies and digital campaign, sources in the BJP said the central leadership was supervising poll programmes in the state, and added that it had collected detailed reports about the development work undertaken in the regions of Braj, Paschim Uttar Pradesh, Awadh, Kashi, Bundelkhand, and Gorakhpur. The central leadership had also received a separate report on the Adityanath government’s initiatives to improve the law-and-order situation. The digital campaign has been shaped using these reports.

The report on law and order, titled “Yogi sarkar ke sadhe chaar saal, bemisaal [The unequalled four-and-a-half years of the Yogi government]”, highlights the state government’s purported achievements such as the death of 150 criminals in shootouts with the police between March 20, 2017, and September 10, 2021. Thirteen police personnel died in these incidents while 1,192 were injured, according to the report. The document also highlights the work done by “anti-Romeo squads” whose actions led to the registration of 12,060 cases and legal action against 17,802 people.

The report also points out that the state government approved the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, to prevent incidents of “forced religious conversions”, and took action against those who indulged in violence during the 2019 protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The report claims that the state police was praised for the safe and foolproof arrangements during former US President Donald Trump’s visit to Agra in 2020.

After January 14, modified “chariots” mounted with LEDs will traverse through all 403 Assembly constituencies to highlight the initiatives that the Adityanath government had taken to improve law and order, the steps taken to improve women’s safety, action taken against criminals, the government’s welfare schemes.

A party functionary said district-specific and constituency-specific projects implemented and kickstarted by the BJP-led governments at the state and the Centre would be highlighted at the virtual rallies beginning Tuesday. Among the projects and policy decisions that will be highlighted are the Noida International Airport in Jewar, the foundation of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November; the development of Mathura and the surrounding areas of the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad in the Braj region; the Bundelkhand Expressway; the ongoing construction of the Ayodhya Ram Temple; the development of the Purvanchal Expressway in Awadh; the unveiling of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor; and renaming the Mughalsarai junction in Chandauli district after Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

“Around five lakh copies of a special edition of the Panchajanya weekly focusing on the work done in UP by the Yogi Adityanath government will be distributed across the state,” said a party leader.