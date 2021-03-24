BJP Kerala manifesto promises law against love jihad, steps to ‘prevent flow of remittance to terrorists’

A law against love jihad, freeing up temple administration from political parties’ control, legislation to protect the traditions at Sabarimala and a ban on forced conversions are some of the highlights of the manifesto released by the BJP-led NDA for Kerala elections.

The manifesto, which was released on Wednesday, said the monthly welfare pension will be hiked to Rs 3,000 from the current Rs 1,600, while five acres of land will be given to each landless SC/ST family. Steps will be taken to reclaim the encroached land of temples, and a law will be brought to ensure that temples are free from the governance of representatives of political parties and are instead governed by devotees.

The manifesto has given thrust on curbing extremism and terrorism, two points which the manifestos of both LDF and UDF have not addressed. The NDA manifesto said steps will be taken to prevent the flow of remittance “to the hands of terrorists”, the security system will be strengthened to prevent infiltration of terrorists via sea route, and anti-terror squads will be formed. Special teams will be constituted to probe murders committed by “religious terrorists”.

Experts and talented persons from various walks of life will be invited to Kerala to make the state a land of excellence, the manifesto says. The cooperative sector will be strengthened and over-dependence on lottery and liquor as major sources of revenue will be brought down. Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, promoted by CPI (M), will be constitutionally overhauled and subjected to the review of CAG, says the manifesto.

The manifesto also promises to improve the state’s infrastructure sector by launching several road and rail projects across Kerala.