JP Nadda interview: ‘There is a pro-incumbency phenomenon… only Modi, Yogi talk of development’

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who has already addressed more than 60 rallies in the five poll bound states, talks to Liz Mathew & P Vaidyanathan Iyer on the party’s prospects, burning issues during the campaign and his election strategies.

You have been campaigning extensively in the five states. What has given you optimism about the BJP’s prospects?

Normally you face anti-incumbency in the states you are in power. But since 2014, there is a new phenomenon – a pro-incumbency. I see a pro-incumbency in these elections too. In Uttar Pradesh, people feel they have been empowered and a lot of development has happened. Law and order has been a major issue – people used to see state agencies as one full of nepotism, partiality and people did not have faith. But today the common man has faith as there is no political intervention. It gives confidence to people.

In Goa, it was a ferry world, but now you have bridges and infrastructure development. Villages have become self reliant with electricity and water connection. Manipur which was known for curfews and blockades is known for development, peace and prosperity. The Prime Minister has already said that the next decade is of Uttarakhand which has given tremendous confidence in people. We are coming back in all four states and we are doing well in Punjab. Voters think very differently. Its important where the voters put their trust. In this campaign I have seen a disconnect in the opposition’s campaign.

Construction of Ram Temple is something the BJP has been talking about and it is an election issue too. But the BJP’s campaign videos do not talk about it, why?

Ram Temple is an issue as a matter of faith for millions of people. So it should be taken in that spirit. The irritating point was that the governments of that time had a different stand altogether. We also believed in the procedures of the court, but those governments were delaying the process of adjudication of the case. So we are exposing them. Its a unanimous decision of the Supreme Court and an independent trust is doing the construction. But we are exposing those who had gunned down the Ram Bhakts. We are exposing those parties who did not allow this to be resolved for years. But our focus is development, empowerment and law and order.

Employment rate in UP has come down sharply; it is lower than the national average. Jobs is becoming a big issue? What has happened?

I have been questioning this statistic. There are aspirations among the youth. Most of them have migrated to different states and they have got jobs also. So when you see UP data, it does not mean that people in UP are unemployed. In five years, we have climbed up from the seventh position to five and its going to be first soon. When the economy grows jobs will be created. Even if one person is earning Rs 50000 he would consider himself as unemployed as he dos not have a government job. Since there is an age limit, they do get registered with their name in the employment exchange. So the number would go up, but he earns. We cannot come to a conclusion on the basis of data. From an economic point of view, youth get a lot of opportunities.

But while travelling in Uttar Pradesh, Yhe Indian Express reporters could sense the resentment among the youth over the worsening unemployment situation. They say not a single job was provided by the government. How do you plan to counter it?

I need not counter it. Because they have faith in Yogi and Modiji only for the economy to grow and stabilise. During the last five years the UP government has given 4.6 lakh jobs.

If the youth had jobs and income, why did UP have to provide free foodgrain to 17-18 crore and spend another Rs 150 crore? How do you convince people?

People are talking about jobs only for better living. Those who are talking about free food, they are uneducated and they are not seeking jobs. They have become independent because of the free ration. There are two different set of people. When we talk about youth, they do not need rotis.. they are looking up to the next step, aspiring for a better living. The ration is for the people who are in villages who are facing issues with their food.

But its almost 60 per cent of the population?

Yes. But with the economy reviving, the benefits will trickle down. So far it has been caste oriented politics in Uttar Pradesh. Factories were closed, there had been exodus. See, programmes like One District One Product are going to help the youth. Whose initiative is this? You take out the speeches of Mayawati or Akhilesh. Akhilesh will talk about terrorists only and his politics is all about appeasement. Only Modi and Yogi are talking about development.

Even while you are talking about development as the main issue in the election, the electorate gets to hear BJP leaders linking cycle with terror, etc. Is it not weird?

Never. For development, we have to expose those who have a deceptive image. They are trying to portray one image but they are anti-development people because 21st century if Chief Ministers support and protect terrorists, I think they are supporting those who are weakening the country in all respects. It becomes our primary responsibility to expose them to ensure development. There is a direct connection – Akhilesh (Yadav) tries to put up a sweet face. I have been talking in almost all rallies every day, I connected his name with terrorists. He has not spoken a word. Why? Such a serious charge I made against him. But why is he not speaking? Is it not my responsibility to expose such people so that people understand what type of leaders represent them? Its our job. Agar aap Muzaffarnagar ke main culprit ko special plane se bulake apne ghar pe biriyani khilaya aur mein iske baare mein kuch mat bolum ye kaise chalega? (How does it work if I don’t comment on you flying in The main culprit of Muzzafarnagar riots via a special plane and feeding him Biriyani?)

You have linked SP’s cycle and terror. In Punjab also you linked AAP with terrorism? How much does it help you to do vote bank politics?

We don’t believe in vote bank politics. We are in national politics — its not vote bank politics. We do it to see that these political parties are not conducive to Indian democracy and for its health. I will tell you how. All these regional parties are becoming dynastic parties. For us, we are the only party that is on an ideology, rest all are on dynasties. Regional parties are taking the regional aspiration ahead of national aspirations. There has to be a blend of national and regional aspirations. Its our responsibility to expose those parties that are unhealthy to democracy. BJP’s template is development and sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas. We have always got minorities also in our programme. We are conscious. When the Markaz issue happened I made it clear to the party men that we could not link Corona to any religion. For others, the chair is primary and they compromise with anything. Akhilesh is compromising with terrorists, terrorist groups, mafias, all goonda elements in Uttar Pradesh. This is my charge. Why don’t you counter me. File a case against me.

I am saying Tariq Kazmi had been released by you. Khalid Mujahid was released by you and Shahabuddin. Give me an answer. I am saying as Chief Minister the first work you did was to release these terrorists. Why don’t you deny? There’s not one case, in 15 cases. The court procedures were going on. He wrote in the manfesto that the ‘Muslim youth who had been unnecessarily harassed’. When he became Chief Minister, all those 15 cases, all India cases tried in UP courts, were withdrawn. If you can compromise with anyone for the chair, we have to expose you for pushing our development agenda. That’s why cycle is linked to terrorism.

One simple question for Kejriwal: Have you ever had a meeting with terrorist outfit? Is your political party funded by terrorist groups? These are specific questions. I am a sweet terrorist is not the answer. Its not an answer. Its is deviating, digressing. I have to expose them. You have connection with terrorists and its sympathisers. Punjab people had defeated you once. You still have not clarified whether you stayed at a terrorist’s house? You have not answered this question. We are a nationalist party, we have a good track record .. still had it happened with us, you would have hanged us.