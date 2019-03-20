‘BJP is the main rival… Congress-NCP is also equally dangerous’: CPI(M) candidate Jiva Pandu Gavit

The CPI(M), which had last won a Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra in 1991, has fielded seven-time MLA Jiva Pandu Gavit (69) from Dindori. Gavit will be facing off against NCP’s Dhanraj Mahale and BJP in a triangular fight. In an interview with The Indian Express, Gavit takes on the BJP for its “anti-poor” policies and the Congress-NCP combine for “not being keen on fighting BJP”. Excerpts:

What will be your campaign agenda?

Advertising

My main agenda is to defeat the BJP and ensure the formation of a secular government at the Centre.

You come from an area where the socio-economic indicators are very low. Do you think an anti-BJP campaign would find resonance in your constituency where a large number of tribals live.

We will address issues faced by our area during campaign. But even the problems faced by this area are symbolic of the misgovernance of this government. Our main issue is to ensure that the water that flows westwards from this area either into the Arabian Sea or gets diverted to Gujarat, should be used to provide relief to the drought-hit regions of north Maharashtra and Marathwada. Why should Maharashtra’s share of water get diverted to any other state, especially Gujarat? These issues have not been taken up by politicians. Those who have taken them up have dropped them midway surreptitiously. My fight is to create awareness about these issues and take them to their logical conclusion.

The CPI(M) had been keen on ensuring Opposition unity in the state. What went wrong in the talks with the Congress-NCP combine? Why did they put up their own candidate from Dindori?

They should be able to answer these questions in a better way. We were always keen on joining hands with them for the sake of Opposition unity. We have a strong presence in the region and had requested that this seat be left for us. The NCP, however, said that it had three MLAs from the area and it is difficult to leave this seat. Let us see how many votes their candidate wins. But the Congress-NCP gives a sense that they are not very serious on ensuring Opposition unity and defeating BJP.

You are involved in a triangular fight in Dindori with Congress-NCP and BJP-Shiv Sena. Who is a bigger opponent?

Ideologically, BJP is the main rival. It also has a sitting MP from this constituency. As I said earlier, our main fight is against BJP’s hegemony and attempts to erode the foundations on which our nation is built. They are representative of the fallacy of the neo-liberal order that they espouse. The Congress-NCP is also equally dangerous. They only mouth homilies against BJP’s ideology but do nothing to ensure its defeat. They are self-serving politicians who are interested in their own well-being rather than that of the nation and the people at large.

After being a seven-time MLA, why do you need to fight Lok Sabha elections?

We have done all that was within our powers to improve the situation of our constituency. You can check with the people on how this area has transformed from what it was three decades ago. The people here feel empowered. However, the way things are heading, there are larger policy issues that need to be taken up at the Centre as well. This is one reason why you need to cross over to the national political scene. Moreover, I am a loyal soldier of the party and only follow what the party orders me to do.