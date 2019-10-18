BJP incumbent promises Miami-style beachfront, Congress missing in action

AS CONGRESS continues to struggle with infighting, several party workers in Andheri West have been distancing themselves from active campaigning for former MLA and candidate Ashok Jadhav. On the other side, BJP’s sitting MLA Ameet Satam is banking on two poll promises — Marine Entertainment Zone for upscale Versova beach and slum redevelopment — to win votes.

In Andheri West, where several Bollywood actors live, Satam is pushing to convert Versova beach into Miami-style beach. It will have water sports, beach sports, entertainment venues and various cafes dotting the sea front. “I have been holding discussions with the Maharashtra Maritime Board for this project. It has been approved,” he said. The idea, he added, is to attract tourists and generate employment.

South of Versova beach is Mora Gaon, a slum settlement of Maratha and Koli communities, which face redevelopment issues, as it falls within 500 yards of Army’s signalling station. “Redevelopment has been an issue for decades. Half of the slum wants self-development and other half demands Slum Rehabilitation Authority to step in,” said local leader Sanjay Pawar.

On Wednesday, as Satam went door-to-door in Mora Gaon, he assured to get clearances for redevelopment soon — a promise made by several candidates in the past. A loudspeaker followed Satam asking people for votes, citing the dilution of Article 370 and revocation of the special status of Jammu & Kashmir.

Positioning himself as a leader for Andheri West’s facelift, Satam is seeking a second term as MLA. In 2014, he had won with 59,022 votes, defeating Congress’ then sitting MLA Ashok Jadhav, whose vote share fell by 40 per cent. This time, Satam hopes to attract Sena votes (27,741 in 2014 Assembly elections) as well. Andheri West remains one of the few constituencies that did not see a Sena rebel in the electoral fray.

The fight here is between former MLA Jadhav and incumbent MLA Satam. In the last five years, BJP claims to have constructed 75 community toilets and 25 gardens through the MLA fund. But Juhu resident Aparna Kamble said the slum toilets have no water supply and electricity. “I can’t go to the toilet at night in darkness.”

If re-elected, Satam also plans hawking zones and rainwater harvesting projects. The Congress, in its election campaign, is targeting Satam for failing to solve the hawker issue. “He has not been able to bring in a policy to regulate hawkers. He removes them from residential areas, they return after a few hours. Both hawkers and residents are being harassed,” said Kunal Jadhav, who is handling his father Ashok Jadhav’s campaign.

He is relying on the lack of the Sena cadre’s support on the ground for BJP even as both parties are alliance partners. MNS candidate Kishor Rane may also eat into Satam’s votes, political observers said.

The seat is represented by five BJP and two Congress corporators. BJP is trying hard to win the two Congress strongholds. What may benefit the BJP is the several Congress faces from the area, conspicuous by their absence this election season.

Congress corporator Mohsin Haider has refrained from daily campaigning after he was denied a ticket for both Andheri West and Versova. “His (Jadhav’s) campaign has also been hijacked by his family. We don’t know the campaign strategy,” a party leader said. Jadhav, meanwhile, is holding discussions in housing societies and focussing on closed-door meetings. He is promising construction of roads in Versova and Juhu to decongest arterial roads. Recently, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had visited his constituency to meet Rajasthani voters.