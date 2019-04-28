BJP hits back at MNS, rolls out videos to counter its allegations

TWENTY DAYS after Raj Thackeray began his ‘Lava Re Video (play the video)’ campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP on Saturday rolled out its own videos to counter the allegations made by the MNS leader, with its own catchline: ‘Ata Baghach Re Video (now, just see the videos)’.

Addressing mediapersons, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar addressed Thackeray as a “friend” and said “Mitra, tu chuklas (friend, you have erred)” as he showed video clips purportedly countering allegations made by the MNS chief at public rallies across Maharashtra.

One of the videos was of the three service chiefs showing parts of the AMRAM missile to prove that Pakistan used F-16 fighter jets against India after the Balakot airstrike. Shelar said that it was “proof” that India had shot down the Pakistani aircraft. “On what basis is Raj dismissing our armed forces’ action? Why is the MNS president speaking the language of Pakistan?” he asked.

In response to Thackeray’s charge that NSA Ajit Doval was holding “secret meetings” with his Pakistani counterpart, Shelar said the meetings were held in December 2017 to facilitate the visit of the mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is being held captive in Pakistan on terrorism and espionage charges, to see her son.

Shelar asked why Thackeray, with “zero political base”, was making allegations against the BJP that has “22 MPs, 122 MLAs, 16 mayors, 1,113 nagarsevaks, 514 zilla parishad members, 18 zilla parishad presidents and 11,256 sarpanchs”. He also questioned Thackeray’s allegation that BJP had cornered the media, and said the MNS was getting “130 minutes a day” on electronic media.

In response to Thackeray’s video alleging there was no development in Modi’s “adopted village” in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP showed a counter video of the same village to show that it was well developed.

“We have ample proof to show Modiji’s development work in his adopted village and across country. But we would like to know what Raj Thackeray has done in his political career. He could not adopt a single tree in his backyard Shivaji Park. What right does he have to question PM and BJP?” Shelar asked.