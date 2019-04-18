BJP hiring goons from Assam to terrorize voters in East Tripura seat: CPI (M)

Opposition CPI (M) in Tripura Thursday alleged that hired hooligans were being imported from neighbouring Assam by ruling party BJP for perpetrating violence in poll-bound East Tripura (ST reserved) constituency which would go to polls on April 23 instead of today after Election Commission deferred it on security grounds.

Advertising

“We have got information that BJP might be importing hired goons from Assam to create unrest in poll-bound East Tripura constituency. We demand the state police to check all hotels, guest houses and make sure that suspicious elements are sent away from the constituency,” CPI (M) state secretary Goutam Das told a press conference this afternoon.

Das also reiterated allegations of largescale rigging held during polling in West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency and said his party has apprehensions of similar terror tactics being repeated in the East Tripura seat on its poll day. Tripura has got two Lok Sabha seats – West Tripura and East Tripura constituency.

“BJP resorted to massive rigging in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Tripura seat. They are resorting to terror tactics since they have lost their entire support base. All developmental activities in the state came to a halt since BJP-IPFT government came to power. So, people are frustrated with them,” Goutam Das said.

Advertising

The communist party said right after first phase polling on April 11, nearly 464 out of 1,679 polling booths in the seat were rigged. However, Das, today informed that a revised assessment revealed 774 polling booths were rigged in the seat.

CPI (M) has demanded deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) across the poll-bound constituency, intensified patrolling in sensitive areas and overall law and order situation conducive for holding free, fair and peaceful elections.