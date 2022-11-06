BJP promises Uniform Civil Code in Himachal Pradesh if voted back to power

With the Himachal Pradesh polls less than a week away, the BJP Sunday released its manifesto, promising to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if voted back to power.

BJP national president J P Nadda released the manifesto along with Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, state’s party chief Suresh Kashyap and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

“The BJP Government will bring UCC in the state. A committee of experts will be formed for the purpose and UCC will be implemented on the basis of their report,” JP Nadda said.

Among the eleven commitments laid down in its ‘Sankalp Patra’, the BJP also promised to provide more than 8 lakh jobs in a phased manner, which would include govt jobs and works underway in the economic zone.

“The BJP government will launch a ‘Shakti’ programme under which Rs 12,000 crore will be spent over 10 years to develop infrastructure and transportation around religious places and temples. They’ll be connected to the Himteerth circuit’,” Nadda added.

The party also promised opening five new medical colleges in the state, increasing the ex-gratia payment for martyrs and a Rs 900 crore corpus for start ups in the state under the HIM start-up scheme if voted back.

Nadda also said that the BJP government will also conduct survey of Waqf properties in the state to check their illegal use.

BJP also released a separate manifesto for women in state which it stated that 33 per cent reservation will be provided for women in government jobs and cycles for girl students studying in Classes 6-12.