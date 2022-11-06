scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

BJP promises Uniform Civil Code in Himachal Pradesh if voted back to power

“The BJP Government will bring UCC in the state. A committee of experts will be formed for the purpose and UCC will be implemented in the state on the basis of their report,” said JP Nadda.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda along with Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and others releases BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Shimla, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)

With the Himachal Pradesh polls less than a week away, the BJP Sunday released its manifesto, promising to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if voted back to power.

BJP national president J P Nadda released the manifesto along with Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, state’s party chief Suresh Kashyap and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Also Read |BJP banks on Modi as across Himachal, discontent brews over pension scheme, jobs

“The BJP Government will bring UCC in the state. A committee of experts will be formed for the purpose and UCC will be implemented on the basis of their report,” JP Nadda said.

Among the eleven commitments laid down in its ‘Sankalp Patra’, the BJP also promised to provide more than 8 lakh jobs in a phased manner, which would include govt jobs and works underway in the economic zone.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: New Parliament deadline postponed?Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: New Parliament deadline postponed?
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamityPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamity

“The BJP government will launch a ‘Shakti’ programme  under which Rs 12,000 crore will be spent over 10 years to develop infrastructure and transportation around religious places and temples. They’ll be connected to the Himteerth circuit’,” Nadda added.

Also Read |No need to remember candidate, vote for lotus is vote for Modi: PM

The party also promised opening five new medical colleges in the state, increasing the ex-gratia payment for martyrs and a Rs 900 crore corpus for start ups in the state under the HIM start-up scheme if voted back.

Nadda also said that the BJP government will also conduct survey of Waqf properties in the state to check their illegal use.

Advertisement

BJP also released a separate manifesto for women in state which it stated that 33 per cent reservation will be provided for women in government jobs and cycles for girl students studying in Classes 6-12.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 12:03:34 pm
Next Story

Assam Grade 3 direct recruitment result 2022 declared; here’s how to check

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement