BJP has served only lies to Haryana in last 5 years: Ghulam Nabi Azad

On the final day of the Congress’s Parivartan Yatra in Haryana on Sunday, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad attacked the BJP’s strategy of “lies, loot, and division of society”, and expressed confidence that his party would emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

Advertising

“Every section of society – farmers, youth, women, government employees – is keen to avenge the massive misgovernance in the state through their vote. The BJP has only served lies to the people of Haryana over the last five years. It promised to implement the Swaminathan Commission report, provide 2 crore jobs annually, but forgot all about these issues after gaining power. All they have done in the last five years is rename Congress schemes and take credit for our achievements,” said Azad, who is also the AICC general secretary and the party’s Haryana in charge.

“The people of Haryana have understood the BJP’s political strategy of lies, loot, and dividing the society along case and communal lies and will not fall prey to these tricks again. The Congress believes in taking all sections along and social harmony is at the top of our political agenda,” he said.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda took shots at BJP’s “154 promises to the people during the last elections” which remained unfulfilled. “The Congress will win all 10 seats in Haryana. The success of the Parivartan Yatra has shaken the BJP and INLD and the way it has been welcomed indicates that the Congress lives in the hearts of the people in the state,” he added.

Promising a better government, Congress leaders said that GST would be simplified once the party “comes to power”. They also announced waiving farm loans and a minimum income of Rs 72,000 per annum for poor families under the NYAY scheme.

The Parivartan Yatra, which commenced from Gurgaon on Tuesday, has travelled through all the districts in Haryana over six days, passing through Faridabad and Palwal districts on its final day, and culminating at Utwada, Hathin.

“Our opponents have been spreading false propaganda that our party is divided into factions. But all our leaders in the state sat together in the rath, stayed and had food together, and spoke in one voice, seeking votes for each other. The Parivartan Yatra has been successful in its mission of bringing the Congress leadership together,” said Azad.