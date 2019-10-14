BJP has money power, we have man power: Dushyant Chautala

Asserting that people of Haryana want change in government, Jannayak Janata Party chief Dushyant Chautala believes that the BJP might have money and media power, but he has man power and that will uproot the Khattar government in the state. “Yes, they have money power and media power. But I think BJP doesn’t have one thing which we have and that is the manpower. The power of our karyakartas and the amount of love we have been getting, the hard work they have put in – in front of that BJP’s money power is nothing. Even media power holds no importance,” Chautala told indianexpress.com when asked how his new party will take on the BJP which is present both in Centre and state.

Chautala is contesting the elections from Uchana Kalan against sitting BJP MLA Prem Lata who is the wife former union minister Birendra Singh. He agrees that the contest in Uchana is tough as it is BJP’s stronghold. “Contest is always tough. Chaudhary Devi Lal (former deputy PM and Chautala’s great grandfather) had never contested from any easy constituency and I am just following in his footsteps. Considering the present circumstances, Uchhana has been a stronghold since long and we have tried to win the seat earlier also. I believe, even in the current situation, people want change. Since the last 11 years, I got the chance of working with the people of Uchhana and their love will make we win the seat with a huge majority.”

Chautala, who founded the JJP after being expelled from the INLD, believes that despite his being a new party it will perform better than INLD and Congress. “INLD has just 1.8 per cent vote share and its existence has possibly got reduced to one Vidhan Sabha seat in the whole of Haryana. And Congress is one party whose disputes are out in the open. Their former president left the party. Majority of their members are now contesting as independents. This shows that Congress will slowly get diminished even in the state just like the way it did nationwide. And I believe that in the coming years, the presence of Congress will cease to exist completely from Haryana,” said Chautala on the way to attending a rally in Kharkhoda from where Pawan Kumar, a BJP rebel, is contesting on JJP.

Elaborating on the issue on which JJP is taking on the BJP, Chautala said, “The main issue in Haryana is that of unemployment. Now, there is 28 per cent unemployment which is the largest in the country. After that, another important issue is crime, be it crime against women or shopkeeper, be it any sort of crime. We are number four in terms of crime rate in the country. Every day there is one case of murder, three rape and four cases of dacoity. Incidents of chain snatching have also increased. According to NCRB, Haryana has left behind even Bihar. Also, the condition of farmers – the BJP talked about doubling their income but even the Agriculture Minister couldn’t do anything for them. But they tell in their election affidavit, that their income has doubled in the last five years. All this proves that the scams which BJP has done in the past five years – be it Rs 1000 crore kilometre scheme or Rs 5,000 crore overloading scam. The people of Haryana have seen all this and will vote keeping this in mind.”

Lashing out at the BJP for playing nationalism card in every election, Chautala said, “Will two Gujaratis teach nationalism to us.” “BJP is the party of mota bhai and chota bhai and they talk about nationalism. The number of people joining Army is maximum from Haryana and have died serving the nation. We are proud of them. Which other state can be more nationalist than us? “Will these two Gujaratis teach us nationalism whose state people fear joining the army. All this is BJP’s political agenda and I believe that the people of Haryana have slowly started understanding all this. And will exercise their right to vote deciding on these things,” said Chautala who became the youngest MP in 2014 by defeating Kuldeep Bishnoi in Hisar.

Recently, Chautala had tweeted a report alleging corruption in recruitment in the state electricity board. Although his father Ajay Chautala and grandfather Om Prakash Chautala are serving ten years’ imprisonment under various Prevention of Corruption Act over irregularity in the recruitment of teachers. When asked how difficult it is for him to convince the people that his father and grandfather are not corrupt, Chautala said, “What is a corruption scam? Where there is an exchange of money or giving a job to nephew/niece. My father was a member of parliament. He was not even in the state assembly. Under which, there is 180-page court judgment which says there is not even a penny involved. Not any relative or party worker involved in the job. But it was made a scam. Randeep Surjewala has accepted that we suceeded in our conspiracy. All this proves that through political vengeance this conspiracy was strategised. Dr Ajay Singh Chautala became the target. His name was not even there and he was given 10 years of imprisonment.”