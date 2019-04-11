BJP govt yet to fulfil promises made in 2014: ASHA, anganwadi workers

About 11 km from Nashik lies Villholi village. Archana Gadakh is an accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker in the village. She is the only ASHA worker attending to its population of 1,300.

Advertising

In a month, her income touches Rs 8,000. “We barely manage to feed our family. My husband is a stone cutter,” she says. She spent all of Monday taking a pregnant woman to a hospital for delivery, managing to earn Rs 600 as incentive.

In the last five years, Archana has been part of several protests against the BJP government demanding a fixed salary of Rs 18,000. Before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP promised them “more respect, an office in each village and higher remuneration”. “But the promises remain unfulfilled,” she said.

This election, the Congress manifesto has promised them more pay and immediate release of arrears, apart from increasing funding for these programmes. The manifesto also promises to expand the ASHA programme to appoint a second ASHA in villages with a population of over 2,500.

Click here for more election news

“We are used as a bait by all political parties. When elections approach, we are asked to participate in campaigning,” said Maya Bholap, attached to the All India Trade Union Congress. She refers to a meeting with Nashik’s sitting MP Hemant Godse, who asked ASHAs to go door-to-door to campaign for re-electing the Modi government. “This time all ASHA workers have refused,” Bholap added.

The anger among healthcare workers, who are the first point of contact in the public healthcare system, is palpable. Last September, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a hike in their incentives, Archana said she earned just Rs 1,000 more.

She is part of a 70,000-strong workforce of ASHAs in Maharashtra (there are over 9 lakh in India) that manages 71 healthcare programmes. Besides, about 2.07 lakh Anganwadi workers conduct six major nutrition schemes for women and children. An Anganwadi worker earns Rs 7,000 honorarium, a helper earns Rs 3,500 every month. “Last election, the BJP assured permanent postings for us. We are not even entitled to pension despite working for the government,” said Shubha Shamim, secretary of the Maharashtra State Anganwadi Workers’ Action Committee.

In February, the All India Central Council of Trade Unions and All India Progressive Women’s Association released a manifesto in New Delhi demanding higher fixed monthly income for ASHAs and Anganwadi staff. In Maharashtra, an ASHA worker gets Rs 600 for attending to a pregnant woman who delivers in hospital, Rs 200 for a sterilisation, Rs 200 for getting a malnourished child to hospital and Rs 150 for every child who is immunised.

In Vidarbha, several unions of ASHA and Anganwadi workers are now supporting either the Congress or the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Vinod Zodge, who represents these health workers in Chandrapur, said the state government’s inaction in implementing the seventh pay commission has upset workers. “This government only made big promises,” said Mamta Bhimte, who earns Rs 6,000 a month in Chandrapur’s Chimur block.

Bhimte spends 10-12 hours every day doing health surveys and monitoring health programmes linked to hypertension, diabetes, mother and child care in Chandrapur. In spare time, she campaigns with other ASHAs about unmet promises of the BJP government and promises of other parties. She has been working as an ASHA for 11 years. “And our incentives have increased only twice, by a small margin, in these 11 years,” she said.