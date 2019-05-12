BJP govt built on foundation of lies: Akhilesh Yadav

Quoting the ‘Time’ magazine article on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Saturday said the BJP government’s foundation is based on “lies and hatred”.

“The biggest newspaper has said that the BJP is a threat to democracy. And yesterday, the world’s biggest magazine ‘Time’ has written that these people are dividing the country. The foundation of the BJP government is based on lies and hatred,” Akhilesh said while addressing a rally in Gorakhpur’s Sahjanwa area.

Talking about the bypoll won by the alliance last year in Gorakhpur, Akhilesh took a dig at MP Praveen Nishad without naming him. Nishad had won the bypoll from Gorakhpur on SP ticket.

In April, Nishad Party leader Praveen Kumar Nishad had joined the BJP and announced alliance of his party with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections. He is contesting from adjoining Sant Kabir Nagar seat.

“I would like to thank all those who helped the SP win the bypoll here. I don’t know what the circumstances were, that they left us. I don’t know what kind of ‘prasad’ they got. It seems they got some prasad from the matth that they left you and me. I have heard that the hand has still not straightened… Those who disrespected him and gave him lathis, they went and fell in their feet. The politician may have gone, but the people are still with us,” Akhilesh told the crowd in Gorakhpur.

In March, police had lathicharged Nishad party leaders when they were holding a protest demanding reservation for the Nishad community under the Scheduled Caste category.

Akhilesh also said that the Nishad party has “joined hands with people who are taking away people’s right to reservation”.

Slamming demonetisation, Akhilesh said that then RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and other RBI governors opposed the BJP government’s move.

“If you take out the notes in your pockets, you may see the signature of Raghuram Rajan who was the RBI governor when noteban was announced. He had said noteban is not a good move. Or you may find Urijit Patel’s signature. He also said that banks would be finished due to noteban. Some of you may have some old notes with former RBI governor Manmohan Singh’s signature. He had also slammed demonetisation. RBI governors have said that noteban was a flawed decision. Now people have understood that it was a failed move. They will punish the BJP,” Akhilesh said.

The SP chief also said the country’s debt under the BJP government has increased. “I don’t know in which direction this government is moving. Today, the country is in debt. Earlier, the debt was Rs 45 lakh crore, and now in the five years under the BJP, the party has put the country under debt of Rs 70 lakh crore. I want to know where this money is going… Now, the capitalists are leaving the country and if they leave, who will provide jobs to the poor?” Akhilesh added.