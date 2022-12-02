BJP not filling govt vacancies in Gujarat as 50% of jobs will go to OBCs, SCs and STs: Mallikarjun Kharge

Claiming that there are five lakh vacancies in the state government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Friday, while addressing an election rally in Gujarat, said BJP is not filling these vacancies and opting to hire contract workers because half of the jobs are meant for the backward classes, scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST).

“Most of the jobs in Gujarat are on daily wages or on contract. There are about five lakh vacancies in the state government and semi-government institutions. Why are you not giving jobs? If they do so, then backward classes, SCs and STs will get 50 per cent reservation. So, they are not filling up these vacancies and opting for contractual workers and daily wagers,” said Kharge while addressing the meeting at Bhiloda in Aravalli district which the Congress has been winning since the last three terms.

The Bhiloda seat was represented by Congress MLA Anil Joshiyara, who had passed away due to post-Covid complications in March 2022.

“If jobs, water and education have not been provided in the last 27 years, then what are you here for? The Prime Minister says there is a double engine government in Gujarat. Then why does it fail repeatedly? In the last six years, the state saw three chief ministers, which means the engine isn’t working,” Kharge said, adding that there are 28,000 vacancies for teachers in Gujarat.

Kharge said cases of atrocity against scheduled castes and scheduled tribes have risen 17 per cent in the state. “Is this good governance?” he asked. He added while Congress fights to protect people, the BJP snatches away farm lands, water and forests. Kharge said it was Congress which had introduced MGNREGA, Food Security Act, Compulsory Education Act, mid-day meals etc.

Asking people to vote for Congress, Kharge said, “We do not have the resources that BJP has. Five chief ministers, 40 central ministers and 150 other ministers are here. Prices have risen but the BJP does not speak about it. The price of wheat flour, pencils and notebooks have risen. Every essential item has been loaded with GST and it has made life difficult for the poor.” He further said that a Rs 500 cylinder now costs Rs 1,200.

Kharge said that a corrupt politician after joining the BJP comes out clean after passing through the saffron party’s “washing machine.” Pointing out that Mahatma Gandhi’s photograph hangs on the walls where senior officials in the government sit, Kharge asked, “Where is Gandhiji from?” When the audience replied Gujarat, he added, “But BJP leaders do not hesitate in saying that Congress has insulted the son of Gujarat.”

“Where were you when the Constitution of the country was being written? Where were you during the Independence struggle? We made all the sacrifices to keep the nation united,” he added.