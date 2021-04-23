Bengal polls: BJP promises free Covid vaccine, TMC calls it ‘jumla’

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised to make Covid-19 vaccines free for everyone if voted to power in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress retorted by pointing out that the BJP “forgot” to fulfill a similar promise they made to Bihar residents just before the state polls last year.

Taking to Twitter, TMC wrote: “Here comes the free vaccine JUMLA announcement from Bharatiya Jumlebaaz Party @BJP4Bengal! Similar promise was made by them to fool people in Bihar before elections, which they have conveniently forgotten. Bengal won’t be fooled.”

Here comes the free vaccine JUMLA announcement from Bharatiya Jumlebaaz Party @BJP4Bengal! Similar promise was made by them to fool people in Bihar before elections, which they have conveniently forgotten. Bengal won’t be fooled. DO NOT TRUST BJP! https://t.co/3tOYEVQ66l — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 23, 2021

TMC MP Derek O’Brien warned people against the “free vaccine jumla” by the BJP. In a video tweet, he said, “BJP’s free vaccine jumla… It’s elections… two phases to go in Bengal. And Remember what BJP did in Bihar? They announced during the election free vaccines. Nothing happened. Elections finished, they forgot. Free vaccine jumla, vaccines for all in Bengal, don’t believe the BJP, don’t trust the BJP.”

Trinamool made the commitment yesterday. BJP announces today. There is one BIG difference between the two. #COVID19 Watch pic.twitter.com/CfEcKSKFGU — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) April 23, 2021

With two more phases of voting remaining in Bengal, TMC made a similar promise on Thursday. “Free universal vaccination for everyone above the age of 18 post May 5,” the TMC had tweeted.

Just a day after, the BJP tweeted: “As soon as BJP government comes to power in West Bengal, COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to everyone.”

As soon as BJP government comes to power in West Bengal, COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to everyone. pic.twitter.com/gzxCOUMjpr — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 23, 2021

In October last year, when the nation was battling the first wave of the pandemic, the BJP, while campaigning for Bihar assembly polls, had promised to vaccinate people in the state for free if voted to power. The BJP-JD(U) alliance won the polls and formed the government in the state with Nitish Kumar as its chief minister.

On Wednesday, the Bihar government had announced to provide free Covid vaccination to all above 18 years of age, thereby extending the facility provided to other categories of state residents so far. “The state government will provide free vaccine jabs to all the residents of the state above 18 years of age starting from May 1,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted.

Till now, the state government has been vaccinating its natives above 45 years of age free of cost in government and designated private hospitals across the state, news agency PTI reported.