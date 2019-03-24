BJP files complaint with ECI against Rahul Gandhi for calling Amit Shah ‘murder accused’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly referring to BJP president Amit Shah as a “murder accused” at a rally in Khumulwng.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday evening, BJP spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha claimed that Rahul Gandhi violated Election Model Code of Conduct by calling Shah “murder accused” despite the charges being dismissed by the Supreme Court in 2014. Click here for more election news

“A false murder case was slapped against Amit Shah during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime. The case was dismissed by the court in 2014 itself. Rahul Gandhi distorted facts for the sake of political edge at a rally held three days back. We have filed a complaint against him for violating the model code of conduct,” Dr Sinha told reporters.

He also said that Rahul Gandhi claimed industrialist Anil Ambani accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to France for the Rafale deal negotiations. “The statement is false and entirely baseless. The issue of is under the Supreme Court. Rahul Gandhi has violated the model code of conduct by making these statements”, the BJP spokesperson said.

He added that Gandhi distorted another fact by stating that Rafale deal was finalised in the UPA era.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress party accused BJP Tripura president and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb of branding the Congress as a “thief”, “band of satan” and “traitor”. A complaint was filed against Deb with the Election Commission of India.