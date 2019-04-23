Toggle Menu
BJP fields Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur seat

Actor Sunny Deol joined the saffron party earlier in the day saying he was impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Actor Sunny Deol is the third member from his star-studded family to join politics. (Photo: BJP/Twitter)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded actor Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur seat in Punjab for the Lok Sabha elections. The actor joined the saffron party earlier in the day saying he was impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The way my father (film star Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji,” said Deol.

“Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it….I won’t talk, I will show you through my work,” Deol added.

The actor had met BJP national president Amit Shah last week, sparking speculation that the party might field him from Punjab.

The party, which released its 26th list Tuesday, also declared the names of Som Prakash and Kirron Kher for the Hoshiarpur and Chandigarh seats respectively.

