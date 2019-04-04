BJP fields former Congress leader against Sonia, actor against Akhilesh Yadav

The BJP on Wednesday declared former Congress leader Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from Rae Bareli, considered a Congress bastion where sitting MP and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is in the fray again, and pitched Bhojpuri actor-singer Dinesh Lal Yadav in Azamgarh to take on Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav.

Advertising

In 2014, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had defeated BJP’s heavyweight leader Ramakant Yadav in Azamgarh.

The BJP denied ticket to its sitting MP from Machhlishahr (reserved for SC) Ram Charitra Nishad and named B P Saroj instead. Saroj had lost to Nishad as a BSP nominee in 2014. He joined BJP on March 22.

Click here for more election news

In Mainpuri, where Mulayam is again in the fray — he had won from both Azamgarh and Mainpuri in 2014 and resigned from the latter seat — the BJP declared the nomination of Prem Singh Shakya. Shakya had lost to Mulayam’s grandnephew, Tej Pratap, in the by-election.

In Firozabad, another SP bastion, BJP named party loyalist Chandra Sen Jadun. In 2014, BJP had given ticket to former BSP MP, SP Singh Baghel, who had lost to SP’s Akshay Yadav, son of senior party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and the SP candidate again.

In Rae Bareli, BJP candidate Dinesh Singh was known to be close to the Gandhi family and was a key Congress leader in the constituency before he joined the the saffron party in April 2018. Dinesh’s younger brother Rakesh Singh is the Congress MLA from Harchandpur in Rae Bareli.

The BJP’s Azamgarh candidate against Akhilesh, Dinesh Lal, had won the Yash Bharati Award from the then SP government led by Akhilesh in 2016 for his contribution to acting.