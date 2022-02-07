BJP fields Dayashankar from Ballia for UP polls, drops 10 more MLAs

Days after denying ticket to minister Swati Singh from Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow, the BJP on Sunday announced its decision to field her husband and UP unit vice-president Dayashankar Singh from Ballia Nagar seat in Ballia district for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

In the list of 45 candidates declared on Sunday, the party has denied tickets to at least 10 sitting legislators.

Dayashankar, like his wife, was seeking a BJP ticket to contest from Sarojini Nagar and had already launched a door-to-door campaign. However, the party decided to field him from Ballia, where he had come fifth in 2007 Assembly elections. To accommodate Dayashankar, the sitting Ballia Nagar MLA, Anand, has been shifted to Bairia.

Notably, the sitting Bairia MLA Surendra Singh, who has been in news often for making controversial remarks and speaking against the state government, has been dropped.

In Amethi, the BJP has decided not to field sitting MLA Garima Singh, and instead has given ticket to her husband Sanjay Singh, a former Congress MP who had joined BJP in 2019.

The BJP has not fielded former Congress MP RPN Singh, who joined the BJP just a week ago.

The party has denied tickets to its sitting legislators from Sultanpur, Lambhua, Tanda, Alapur (SC reserved), Rudhauli and Salempur.