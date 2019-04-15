Toggle Menu
BJP fields Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seathttps://indianexpress.com/elections/bjp-fields-bhojpuri-actor-ravi-kishan-from-gorakhpur-lok-sabha-seat-5676708/

BJP fields Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat

The party also fielded sitting MP Sanjay Nishad as its candidate from Sant Kabir Nagar replacing Sharad Tripathi, who had beaten up a local BJP MLA with shoes.

ravi kishan, gorakhpur candidate, bjp gorakhpur candidate, sanjay nishad, sant kabir nagar, yogi aditynath, election news, lok sabha elections, indian express
Ravi Kishan is the BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

BJP on Monday announced Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan as its candidate from the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

The party also fielded sitting MP Sanjay Nishad as its candidate from Sant Kabir Nagar replacing Sharad Tripathi,  who was involved in a physical fight with a local BJP MLA. Interestingly, Nishad had won the Gorakhpur seat in a bypoll as the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate and he was supported by the BSP, under the grand alliance between the two parties. Fighting on an SP ticket, his son Praveen Nishad too had defeated the BJP candidate from Gorakhpur seat in 2018 bypolls. However, Praveen too has joined BJP earlier this month.

The Gorakhpur Parliamentary seat was won five times by Yogi Adityanath before he took over the charge of UP chief minister. Following this, the seat went for bye-elections where the saffron party was defeated by the SP.

Adityanath’s guru Mahant Avaidyanth was elected from Gorakhpur in 1989 as a Hindu Mahasabha nominee. He was elected in 1991 and 1996 as a BJP nominee. His successor as head priest, Adityanath, won the seat as a BJP candidate for the next five elections in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

However, Yogi’s resignations following his election to UP’s legislative council in September 2017 necessitated the bye-election in March 2018. Upendra Shukla, the party’s regional unit president, was the candidate but he couldn’t win what was considered to be BJP’s safest seat.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 BJP's Satpal Satti makes derogatory remark against Rahul Gandhi, Cong demands apology
2 Implement Nyay scheme in your states, Maharashtra Finance Minister dares Congress
3 Murli Manohar Joshi writes to EC over 'fake letter' circulating in his name