BJP faces many questions in Uttarakhand, but Congress falters with the answers

A fortnight before Uttarakhand votes, the buzz in Someshwar constituency is about an explosion. Rekha Arya, the sitting BJP MLA and Minister for Women and Child Welfare, had distributed pressure cookers to voters. A video of one allegedly exploding is being shared across Almora district, even making it to the local news. “This is what politicians don’t understand. Humein sasta maal muft mein nahin chahiye, mehngai pe rok chahiye (We don’t want cheap stuff given for free, we want a check on inflation). When we don’t have money for a cylinder, what will we do with a pressure cooker?” says Mahesh Prasad of Kotura village, about 13 km from Almora town.

Near Bhetuli village, on a road near Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, Suresh Bhakuni provides a different perspective. His family owns a hardware store, two dhabas and the local ‘English Wine & Beer Shop’. “Kya kya nahin diya Modi ji aur Dhami ji ne BJP faces many questions in Uttarakhand, but Cong doesn’t have the answers (What have Modi ji and CM Dhami not given us)? Free rations, free vaccines, roads… People will not forget this ehsaan (favour). And, most important of all, Devbhoomi (Uttarakhand) needs to keep away ‘outsiders’, and only Modi ji is the chowkidaar capable of doing that.”

The “kaante ki ladai (bitter contest)” between the Congress and BJP in Uttarakhand falls in Kumaon between the opposites framed by Prasad and Bhakuni — labourer vs shopkeeper, economic distress vs freebies, mudda (issues) vs Modi. The BJP is banking on schemes by the government to help people during the pandemic, the appeal of its nationalism pitch in the state with a large defence population, and “development” under PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. On the ground, though, Devbhoomi isn’t shining, even if the Congress is failing to formulate this into a poll narrative.

As an LPG cylinder gathers dust in their house in village Salla in Almora, Sulochana is trying to start a fire on a makeshift chulha in the courtyard. Grandmother Devaki Devi, 70, says the subsidy is so little now that cylinders are unaffordable. “As much as possible, we manage with wood.”

Salla, an “Ambedkar Gram” with a high Scheduled Caste population, was a Congress bastion till the BJP broke in, in 2014. The Ujjwala Yojana played no small part in it. Now, the same cylinders, lying idle, are a symbol of the price rise and distress.

“Jab Modi ji roye the apni Ma ke liye, hum sab ko bura laga tha (When Modi ji cried for his mother, we all felt bad),” says Manoj Kumar, a small farmer at Bhasori village, referring to the PM talking of his mother cooking on a chulha at a Facebook event in 2015.

Kumar used to work in Delhi, but is back in his village since the first lockdown in March 2020. “The free ration has helped, we haven’t starved… but life should be about more than just survival,” he says.

Sanjay Singh, who lives in Kathgodam and drives a taxi, acknowledges that the bulk of the BJP’s term has been disappointing — “I can’t even remember the names of the two Rawats (former CMs Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat)”, only Tirath Singh’s comment on young women and jeans – but he says things have picked up. “Dhami ji has done a lot… People in the transport business have received Rs 2,000 as relief… restaurants and dhabas are being helped… Everyone has got a vaccine.” Trying to account for the rising prices, he adds, “The government has to save somewhere, maybe that’s why it has cut subsidies.”

Four years ago, fellow taxi driver Puran Ram of Bhetuli village had bought a sedan to cater to the well-heeled tourists frequenting the nearby Mahindra resort. The government relief is far from sufficient, he says — “We need work” — but he is among those campaigning for the BJP.

Mahesh Bisht, also a taxi driver, says the reason is “suraksha aur bharosa (security and trust)”. “Look at how Yogi ji — a son of our soil — has cleaned up Uttar Pradesh… China is at our border… Under the BJP, the fauj is getting the recognition it deserves.”

Amidst the Covid chinks and the chowkidar shield, caste remains a muted though salient feature in Kumaon – gaining traction since 2017, when Yogi Adityanath, a Thakur, became the UP CM. Adityanath’s rise has seen a corresponding assertion of Thakur pride and power.

Sanjay Arya, 26, a teacher at a private school in Barechina, some 30 km from Almora town, says: “Uttarakhand doesn’t have OBCs. It’s a fight between the Congress (which Dalits have traditionally supported) and the BJP (the Thakur party). The problem now is the ‘Thakurvaad’ of the BJP and the failure of the Congress to do anything. They are too busy fighting, they have no ideological commitment, unlike the BJP.”

The failure of the Congress to provide a genuine alternative, to voice the distress and disenchantment, is a recurring complaint across Kumaon.

Robin Bhandari, the Congress secretary in Almora, defends: “This criticism of the Congress — of being mired in infighting — affects the BJP just as much, if not more.”

He isn’t completely wrong. On January 26, the BJP district headquarters saw a meeting to reassure party workers following the talk of rebellion by sitting MLA and Deputy Speaker Raghunath Singh Chauhan, who has been replaced with Kailash Sharma. Having left the party in 2014, Sharma is back in the BJP.

While BJP Almora secretary Ravi Rautela insists they are not worried, a senior BJP leader, who doesn’t want to be named, admits the anger over tickets is building up. “In a state like Uttarakhand, with only 70 Assembly seats, the party has given tickets to almost all the Congress rebels and dropped 11 sitting MLAs. Even if the disgruntled leaders don’t leave, their support base may switch,” the leader says.