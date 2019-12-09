BJP expels rebel MLA Saryu Roy for contesting against Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand rebel MLA Saryu Roy. (Twitter/Saryu Roy) Jharkhand rebel MLA Saryu Roy. (Twitter/Saryu Roy)

Rebel BJP leader Saryu Roy was expelled from the party for six years after he contested in the Jharkhand Assembly elections against Chief Minister and incumbent Jamshedpur East MLA, Raghubar Das.

Roy, a former state minister, contested as an Independent candidate after he was denied a ticket by the saffron party. Roy alleged he was denied a ticket at the behest of CM Raghubar Das.

Rebel BJP MLA Saryu Roy and others expelled from primary membership of the party for six years for contesting election against party’s candidates. Roy contested as an independent against CM Rgaubar Das from Jamshedpur East. @IndianExpress — Abhishek Angad (@abhishekangad) December 9, 2019

Polling in Jamshedpur East was held on December 7 during the second phase. Apart from Das and Roy, Congress’ Gourav Vallabh and JVM’s Abhay Singh are also in the fray from the constituency. The results will be announced on December 23.

Earlier, Roy had initially said that he would contest from both Jamshedpur East and West, but filed nomination from only the former seat. He told the media that he would not beg for a party ticket.

“I tolerated a lot of corruption issues… I have been working for the party for long. The PM says he is my friend. But even then, if no one listens to me, then what should I say?” Roy had said in an interview with The Indian Express.

The former BJP leader is also credited with sending two former CMs to jail — in 1996, his letter to the then finance commissioner, alleging “fraudulent and excess withdrawals” from state treasuries in then united Bihar by Animal Husbandry department officials with fake bills led to various convictions, including that of Lalu Prasad, and he also flagged corrupt practices of various ministers in the Madhu Koda government in Jharkhand and flagged “irregularities” in allotment of iron ore mines.

