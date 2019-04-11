Toggle Menu
BJP ex-MLA beaten up by party dist chief in front of ministerhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/bjp-ex-mla-beaten-up-by-party-dist-chief-in-front-of-minister-5669563/

BJP ex-MLA beaten up by party dist chief in front of minister

The BJP in Jalgaon had denied ticket to sitting MP A T (Nana) Patil and given the same to sitting member of the Legislative Council, Smita Wagh. She is the wife of Jalgaon district BJP chief Uday Wagh.

A T Patil, nana patil, bjp mla beaten, Smita Wagh, uday wagh, Girish Mahajan, election news, elections 2019
Former MLA, B S Patil, is learnt to have been especially critical of the Waghs. (Representational)

THE STRIFE within the state BJP over ticket distribution came out in the open with a former BJP MLA being beaten up by the party’s Jalgaon district chief in the presence of Cabinet Minister Girish Mahajan.

The BJP in Jalgaon had denied ticket to sitting MP A T (Nana) Patil and given the same to sitting member of the Legislative Council, Smita Wagh. She is the wife of Jalgaon district BJP chief Uday Wagh. Faced with rising opposition from its cadre, the party had later replaced Wagh and allotted the ticket to sitting MLA Unmesh Patil.

Another former MLA, B S Patil, is learnt to have been especially critical of the Waghs.

B S Patil was present at a joint Sena-BJP campaign rally at Amalner held on Tuesday. As supporters of Uday Wagh saw B S Patil sitting on the dais, they raised slogans against him. This led to a verbal dual between the two sides, which resulted in a physical fight after Wagh, along with his supporters, jumped on the stage and assaulted Patil. The entire incident occurred in the presence of Girish Mahajan, who had to physically separate the warring sides.

The BJP, meanwhile, choose to remain mum on the incident with both sides deciding not to file police complaints.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 I&B Ministry asks Prasar Bharati to follow model code
2 On tie-up with Cong, two opinions among AAP supporters: Alliance could boost chance of victory, but at what cost?
3 BJP owns up NaMo TV, Delhi poll officer says content is not ‘advertisement’