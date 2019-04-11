BJP ex-MLA beaten up by party dist chief in front of minister

THE STRIFE within the state BJP over ticket distribution came out in the open with a former BJP MLA being beaten up by the party’s Jalgaon district chief in the presence of Cabinet Minister Girish Mahajan.

Advertising

The BJP in Jalgaon had denied ticket to sitting MP A T (Nana) Patil and given the same to sitting member of the Legislative Council, Smita Wagh. She is the wife of Jalgaon district BJP chief Uday Wagh. Faced with rising opposition from its cadre, the party had later replaced Wagh and allotted the ticket to sitting MLA Unmesh Patil.

Another former MLA, B S Patil, is learnt to have been especially critical of the Waghs.

B S Patil was present at a joint Sena-BJP campaign rally at Amalner held on Tuesday. As supporters of Uday Wagh saw B S Patil sitting on the dais, they raised slogans against him. This led to a verbal dual between the two sides, which resulted in a physical fight after Wagh, along with his supporters, jumped on the stage and assaulted Patil. The entire incident occurred in the presence of Girish Mahajan, who had to physically separate the warring sides.

The BJP, meanwhile, choose to remain mum on the incident with both sides deciding not to file police complaints.