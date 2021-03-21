BJP ends CAA silence: Bengal manifesto promises to implement it

The BJP Sunday released its manifesto for West Bengal promising to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at the first Cabinet meeting if it came to power. It also promised to provide one job per family in the state, with “chakri” emerging as a major poll issue.

While the CAA was passed by the Modi government in December 2019, it is still to come into force as rules have not been notified. With poll-bound Assam opposed to the CAA even as large sections in West Bengal support it, the BJP has been walking a tightrope on the matter.

Unveiling a ‘Sonar Bangla Sankalpa Patra’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP will take strict measures against illegal infiltration, while ensuring Rs 10,000 per year for every refugee family for five years through direct benefit transfer, to ensure an “infiltration-free” and “appeasement-free” Bengal.

The BJP will implement the Ayushman Bharat healthcare and PM-Kisan scheme in the state, as well as clear due arrears, and provide ‘free KG to PG’ education for all women and free travel for them in public transport, the manifesto says.

A Sonar Bangla fund worth Rs 11,000 crore would promote art and literature while there would be a Tagore Prize on the lines of the Nobel Prize, Shah said. Another, Rs 20,000 crore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar Fund will help infrastructure development of schools and five universities at par with IITs and IIMs.

Addressing a poll rally in Bankura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP stood for development, and its government in both the state and Centre would ensure “double-engine growth” for Bengal. Claiming there was graffiti on walls in the state where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is playing football with his head, Modi said this was against Bengal’s culture, adding, “Didi, you can kick me, can play football with my head but I will not allow you to kick the development of Bengal and dreams of the people of Bengal.”

At a poll meeting in Egra, East Midnapore, addressed by Shah, three-time Trinamool MP Sisir Adhikari joined the BJP. The father of Mamata aide-turned-arch rival Suvendu Adhikari, Sisir was expected to make the crossover.

Accusing the Trinamool government of not doing anything for development, Modi said people would never have voted for Mamata if they knew her true colours. He said it was in anticipation of her defeat that the Trinamool leader was now questioning functioning of EVMs.

Referring to the BJP candidate from Saltora in Bankura, Chandana Bauri, the wife of a mason, Modi said, “Chandana is the representative of Bengal’s people. She is an example of the development scenario of Bengal. You should help her win with a huge margin.”

He said when the BJP came to power in Bengal, it would promote the clay-modelling art of Bankura.

Modi accused the Mamata government of widespread corruption. “Where there is scheme, there is a scam.” He said the state had failed to implement the Krishaknidhi Yojana leaving the farmers of Bengal deprived.

“You keep saying ‘Khela hobe (Let the play begin)’, while people of Bengal have decided ‘Khela sesh hobe (Your game is over),” the PM said, adding that on May 2, “Khela sesh hobe, Didi chole jabe, asol poribartan ashbe (The game will be over, Didi will be driven out, and real change will be ushered in).”

In his poll speech, Shah told people of Bengal to decide whether they wanted a “Sonar Bangla” or a “bhaipo (nephew)” becoming the CM, and said that under a BJP government, “no one will pay even 5 paise cut money”.

The Union Home Minister also said a BJP government would ensure there were no curbs on religious practices, adding, “Here Durga idol immersion was stopped. One has to go to court to take permission for idol immersion. Here Saraswati Puja was stopped and schoolteachers were beaten up for organising the puja”.

Sharing the stage with Shah, Sisir Adhikari said, “Save Bengal from atrocities. We are with you and our family is with you. Jai Siya Ram, Jai Bharat.” Suvendu would defeat Mamata from Nandigram by a comfortable margin, he added.

Suvendu’s brother Soumendu has also joined the BJP, and another brother, Dibyendu, a Trinamool MP from Tamluk, is likely to follow suit soon.