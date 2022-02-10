BJP emerging as most credible party in Punjab: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the BJP was emerging as the most credible party in Punjab ahead of the elections.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, the PM said people were joining the party in Punjab in large numbers and they included stalwarts from different walks of life.

Replying to a question about BJP having lied low for a long time in state, Modi said senior party leaders had taken a decision at that time which was the need of the hour. He said the party had compromised its own interests for the sake of peace and harmony in the state as it was required at that time.

The PM pointed out that Punjab at that time was passing through a crucial stage and peace, harmony and unity was of paramount importance. That is the reason BJP gave precedence to national interest over its own party interests.

Modi said now the BJP and its allies led by Capt Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, two stalwarts of Punjab politics, will perform phenomenally well in the coming elections. He said there was great enthusiasm among the party cadres and rank and file in Punjab.

Earlier to a question on withdrawing the farm laws, he said these were withdrawn in the interest of the nation.

About Punjab, Modi said he had got immense love and affection from farmers, particularly the small farmers. He said he wanted to win the

hearts of farmers.

Referring to his fondness and special love for Punjab and Sikhs, Modi said they were close to his heart. He recalled his long association with Punjab when he was working for the party in the state.

The PM said he had always been impressed by the courage, valour and magnanimity of Punjabis, the Sikhs in particular. He said once during the time he worked for the party in Punjab he got late in a meeting. His car broke down. It was late and no mechanic was available. He said a few farmers working in the fields reached out to him and took him to their cottage. They not only served food to him and his driver, but also hosted them overnight. He said, next day the farmer’s son got a mechanic to repair their car.

Modi said he has always felt proud of Punjabi soldiers and Punjabi farmers. He disclosed that during the Gujarat Earthquake, a historic Gurdwara built in memory of Guru Nanak Dev was damaged and he took personal care of minute details to ensure that the Gurdwara was rebuilt the same way as the original one.

He refused to comment on the Ferozepur incident when his cavalcade of cars was blocked and he could not reach the rally venue.