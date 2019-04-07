‘Phir ek bar, Modi sarkar’: BJP announces campaign theme, manifesto tomorrow

With the tagline “Phir Ek bar, Modi sarkar”, the BJP Sunday unveiled its campaign theme for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Announcing the campaign theme, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said it was for the people to choose between the “cohesive and tested” rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the “chaos and mahamilawat” of the Opposition.

Advertising

Jaitley said the BJP’s campaign would centre on the government’s five-year performance, honesty and PM Modi’s ability to take big decisions. The campaign theme also includes the BJP-led government’s “befitting” reply to terrorism by “hitting terrorists by entering the enemy territory”.

The party will also release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls on Monday.

In an apparent swipe at the Opposition, Jaitley said that people would have to decide between a government led by a single captain and a team of 11 players or that of 40 captains.

Read | Congress preparing to levy more taxes on middle class if voted to power: PM Modi in Tripura

BJP also launched its television campaign for the polls, focussing on development and welfare steps taken by the Modi government, including schemes likes ‘Kisan Samman’ and initiatives taken under the Swachch Bharat Mission.

The campaign also emphasises on “clean image” of the government, India’s “growing stature” at the global level, the Ayushmaan Bharat health insurance scheme and actions like “crackdown” on corruption and black money.

Pitching for a complete majority for the BJP again, Jaitley said it enabled the party to take big decisions on a host of measures, including national security, corruption, and black money.

He was accompanied by Union minister Piyush Goyal and BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, among others.

‘Ab Hoga Nyay’: Congress’ tagline for Lok Sabha elections

On the other hand, Congress party also announced its campaign tagline—”Ab Hoga Nyay”, making it clear that the party is entirely banking on the minimum income guarantee promise to woo the voters.

Sources in the Congress claimed that the internal surveys carried out by the party in several states show that the NYAY promise has gained some traction. “But we will have to keep talking about it, simplify it as much as we can, keep communicating it,” a senior Congress leader involved in drawing up the party’s campaign told The Indian Express.

The Lok Sabha elections will be spread across seven phases, beginning from April 11. The polls will conclude on May 19 and results will be declared four days later on May 23.