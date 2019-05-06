Toggle Menu
BJP complains to Election Commission against Akhilesh over children in campaignhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/bjp-election-commission-akhilesh-yadav-over-children-in-campaign-5713678/

BJP complains to Election Commission against Akhilesh over children in campaign

State BJP vice-president JPS Rathore said it amounted to a violation of the model code of conduct, describing it as "inhuman" and "cruel".

Next prime minister will be from regional party, says Akhilesh Yadav
BJP has lodged a complaint with the state Election Commission against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

The BJP lodged a complaint against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday for allegedly deploying two minor boys for campaigning in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district.

In a statement, state BJP vice-president J P S Rathore said the complaint had been submitted to the state chief electoral officer that Yadav had deployed two minor boys, which on whose bodies campaign material of the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party was written.

Rathore said it amounted to a violation of the model code of conduct, describing it as “inhuman” and “cruel”.

“Under the scorching sun, where adults find it difficult to stand, two innocent boys were forced to stand for a few bucks. This is the disgusting face of the SP and the BSP,” he said.

In the letter, Rathore urged the Election Commission to take stringent action against Yadav so that it acts as a deterrent and sends a message to all the political parties.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Media chasing Pragya Thakur should also talk about corruption against Congress and its allies: PM Modi
2 Om Prakash Rajbhar resigns as UP minister, says SP-BSP alliance will win more seats than BJP
3 What's at stake for Rahul, Sonia Gandhi as polling concludes in Amethi, Rae Bareli