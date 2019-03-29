BJP’s election campaign in Gujarat: PM Modi to interact with party workers through videoconference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start BJP’s campaign for the Lok Sabha election in Gujarat by interacting with BJP workers and party supporters through video conference on Sunday.

“Through video-conferencing, PM Modi will interact with BJP workers and supporters of party as part of the Main bhi Chowkidar campaign of the party. BJP workers and supporters will gather at 50 places across the state and interact simultaneously with the PM on Sunday evening,” Dhansukh Bhanderi, chairman of Gujarat Municipal Finance Board and a BJP leader said while addressing a press conference in Rajkot on Friday.

Bhanderi said that two of the gatherings will take place in Rajkot city. “Party workers and supporters will gather at Hemu Gadhvi Hall and Vataliya Prajapati Hall in Rajkot for interacting with the PM. Similarly, PM will also interact simultaneously with eight such assemblies in Ahmedabad city. Similar assemblies will also take place at district centres. In all, there will be at least one such gathering in every Parliamentary constituency in the state whom the PM will address and interact with,” Bhanderi further said.

There are 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. Polling for all of them is scheduled to be held on April 23. Bhanderi added that Modi will simultaneously address and interact with 500 such gatherings across the country on Sunday.