BJP drums up support over missile test

While Opposition leaders questioned the timing of the anti-satellite missile test and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “playing politics” by announcing the development in an address to the nation, the BJP on Wednesday denied that the announcement had anything to do with the ruling party. The party hit back at the Congress, asking why the UPA government did not develop an anti-satellite missile.

Addressing the media, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the test has “something to do with India, (and) the BJP is supporting the stand taken by the Prime Minister”.

BJP president Amit Shah also took a swipe at the Opposition and said the missile was tested in space but “it seems a few people on Earth have also got hurt”. He tweeted, “After spending a lifetime humiliating our soldiers, Leaders of Opposition have expanded their influence to ridiculing our scientists.”

The BJP, which has focussed its campaign on national security after the Balakot airstrike, is expected to use the ASAT test to push its image.

Jaitley said nationalism has always been at the core of BJP’s ideology since the days of Jana Sangh, its political predecessor. “That philosophy is guiding the Prime Minister in taking these steps forward. He has become a leader who is thinking of tomorrow…” Today’s development, he asserted, shows “India is in safe hands”.

In a bid to allay concerns by environmentalists, Jaitley said all preparations were taken, and that the environment will be debris-free in “three weeks”.

Targeting the Congress, Jaitley said, “Scientists were ready in the last decade but the government (earlier) did not have the courage, clarity or vision to permit (scientists) to go ahead. PM Modi deserves to be applauded for… giving a new vision on India’s security.”

Referring to a report in The Indian Express on April 26, 2012, Jaitley said when India had test-fired Agni-V missile in April 2012, then DRDO chief V K Saraswat had said the country could now develop an anti-satellite missile but the government had not given its nod.

Asked whether Modi’s address violated the election model code of conduct, Jaitley maintained that since it was for deterrence, it has to be “known to all concerned…(and) there is no person better than the Prime Minister to inform the world about it”.