BJP divided over demand for special session of Madhya Pradesh House

The BJP’s central leadership on Wednesday denied that the demand for a special session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was aimed at a floor test and said that it was only to discuss important issues such as drinking water shortage and law and order situation in the state. This has exposed divisions within the party over the call for a special sitting.

Former chief minister and BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday claimed that the party did not demand a floor test but only a discussion on important issues. “The BJP does not believe in horse-trading and bringing down governments,” he said, adding that the Congress government could fall on its own due to “internal contradictions”.

State BJP chief Rakesh Singh also distanced himself from the floor test demand, claiming that the Congress was so scared that it was interpreting the special session request by the Opposition party as a test of its majority. He said the government was on crutches and the CM was desperately trying to stop it from falling but won’t succeed for long.

Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav had on Monday written a letter to the Governor requesting her to direct the Chief Minister to hold a special session to discuss pressing issues like lack of water, law and order and power failures. Though the letter did not mention a floor test, Bhargav said the priority was to call a special session and then demand division of votes in the House. His letter came a day after exit polls projected that the BJP was heading for a landslide win in MP, where it recently lost power to the Congress.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday alleged that 10 party MLAs had been offered between Rs 10 and Rs 25 crore and posts by the Opposition party in an attempt to poach legislators to destabilise the Congress government.

A senior BJP leader told The Indian Express that Bhargav was probably driven by the desire to take credit for disturbing the Congress government and wrote the letter in a hurry to pre-empt others from doing so. Bhargav was not available for comment.

The demand did not find favour with the central leadership as it came before the poll results and without consulting the national leadership, sources said.

BJP leaders have said that the return of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre will hasten the fall of the Kamal Nath government, which has been supported by two BSP, one SP and four Independent MLAs.

Meanwhile, two of the four Independents who are supporting the government claimed that they had been promised ministerial berths and will be accommodated in the next expansion. One Independent MLA is already a minister.