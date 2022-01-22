BJP launches digital campaign to enlist NRI support in Uttar Pradesh polls

The BJP is roping in north Indians settled across the world to campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. As part of the initiative, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Saturday launched a campaign titled, Aabki Bari Uttar Pradesh Mein Ram Rajya Ki Tayyari, at the state headquarters here.

Senior BJP vice president Madhav Bhandari and general secretary Shrikant Bharatiya were present during the launch event.

Campaign coordinator Santosh Gupta said, “There are thousands of Indians living abroad who want to contribute in the UP Assembly polls. So, those who cannot personally visit India can use the digital app to convey their message and support for BJP.”

Gupta added, “We have a strong network of non-resident Indians who contributed in their own way to BJP’s campaign under Prime minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.” Even in the last UP Assembly polls, there were NRIs who lent a helping hand, the BJP leader said.

A team of Maharashtra BJP workers will also undertake a door-to-door campaign in several key constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Notably, several BJP workers and office bearers in Maharashtra are originally from Uttar Pradesh. Party sources said that each such individual worker has been given a target to reach out to 25 to 50 households in their native villages and talukas.