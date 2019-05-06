BJP did nothing to curb Maoist violence: Mamata in Jhargram

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee Sunday slammed the BJP for doing nothing to curb the Maoist violence across the country. Addressing an election rally at Belpahari in Jhargram district, Banerjee said, “The BJP has not been able to curb Maoist violence in the states ruled by the party. On the other hand, peace reigns in Jangalmahal area in Bengal. We have done a lot of work for the Adivasis. We have recognised Ol Chiki script. We have formed the Santhal Academy. Santhali-medium schools have been set up.”

She added, “Jangalmahal is my favourite place. There was a time when people lived in fear here. Tourists were afraid to come to these areas. We have not forgotten the state of neglect and apathy that Jangalmahal faced during the previous regime. There was no food, no work, no transport, no hospitals. In the last eight years almost, I have repeatedly visited these areas to ensure that development takes place in these regions.”

The remarks from Banerjee came a day before Prime minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Jhargram district.

“I have visited Jangalmahal very often. And then there are people who come here once in five years. Modi babu comes only at the time of elections. Earlier, in the name of Maoist andolan, people of this region suffered a lot. Not a single state has been able to tackle the Maoist problem. In the last seven years, we have solved the problem in Jangalmahal. There can be no bigger satisfaction than ensuring that people get two square meals a day, a house to live,” Banerjee said.

The TMC chief also urged people not to leave the party and go to the BJP, the Congress or the CPI(M) for the fault of a few.

“Whatever happens, it is the TMC which will remain at your feet and be with you in all your needs and problems,”

Banerjee said, in a bid to pacify anger among some sections of the people over the phenomenal rise of wealth of a few local Trinamool Congress leaders.

Banerjee said her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is the TMC youth wing president, is in the party because of his concern for her.

“Abhishek was a child when I was badly injured in an attack many years ago. Pained by my sufferings, he would roam about the house shouting slogans against the then chief minister Jyoti Basu seeking an answer on why I was attacked,” the TMC supremo said.

Defending Abhishek’s rise in the party, she said the new generation should come forward and join politics to give a cleaner political environment.

(With PTI)