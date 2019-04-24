BJP denies PM Modi presser reports, Congress says ‘tum se na ho payega’ 

Minutes after BJP denied media reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a press conference in Varanasi, the Congress Wednesday launched a stinging attack at the PM saying “tum se na ho payega (you will not be able to do it)”.

The BJP was forced to clarify that there is no presser scheduled either on Thursday or Friday after media reports surfaced that PM Modi would host a press conference on April 26 in Varanasi. He is scheduled to visit Varanasi from April 25-26 to file his nomination.

Latching onto the BJP clarification, the Congress tweeted: “Tum se na ho payega“.

Congress has repeatedly targeted PM Modi for not holding a single press conference since he assumed office in 2014, with party president Rahul Gandhi accusing the PM of being scared of facing the press.

After releasing the Congress’ manifesto on April 2, Gandhi had asked the media persons to question the prime minister as to why he is “scared of facing a press conference”. “You ask me questions, but you are scared of him. Ask him ‘Mr Prime Minister why are you scared of the people of India, why are you scared of the press’…We will defeat him in the polls,” Gandhi had said.