BJP demands CBI probe, says many unanswered questions

BJP’s West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying it needs to be seen whether the incident was a “well-scripted drama” to garner votes.

Ghosh told reporters that the people of the state have seen such “drama” earlier as well. “It needs to be probed what actually happened. How a Z-plus protectee gets attacked is a matter that has to be looked into. The state should order a CBI probe,” he said.

“It needs to be seen whether it was a true incident or a well-scripted drama,” he said, referring to Banerjee’s photos on the hospital bed with leg plastered.

“The people of the state have seen such drama earlier too. Those who know they would be voted out of power can stoop to any level to get votes,” he said.

A BJP delegation led by Sabyasachi Dutta and Shishir Bajoria met Chief Electoral Officer and demanded a detailed probe.

The TMC questioned the “silence” of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Alleging that there was a “hint of the attack” in some of the remarks made by state BJP leaders, TMC MP and spokesperson Sougata Roy said: “Dilip Ghosh and their party leader Saumitra Khan had said something would happen after March 10. Yesterday was March 10 and Mamata Banerjee was attacked… We have our doubts now. The EC should find out what exactly happened.”

