BJP asks EC to take action against Rajasthan CM for his remarks against President

The BJP demanded an apology on Wednesday from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his remarks suggesting Ram Nath Kovind was made the President in order to balance caste equations ahead of the assembly election in Gujarat in 2017, as reported by PTI. The party further urged the Election Commission (EC) to take suo-motu cognisance of the issue and take action against Gehlot.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Delhi, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said, “It is very unfortunate that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a senior Congress leader who himself is on a constitutional post made casteist remark against the president, who is the custodian of the Constitution.”

He said Gehlot’s remark displayed the “anti-Dalit” mindset of the Congress.

Earlier today, at a press conference in Jaipur, Gehlot told reporters people had expectations that BJP veteran leader LK Advani would get the honour of becoming the president but was deprived of the same. “Though it is BJP’s internal issue, I am discussing it because I read an article,” PTI quoted Gehlot as saying.

“People even say that Ram Nath Kovind was made president considering Gujarat assembly elections in 2017. I was reading an article. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) was afraid that he was not going to form the government in Gujarat. BJP chief Amit Shah might have given him suggestion after which it was decided to make Ram Nath Kovind the president,” the Rajasthan chief minister said.