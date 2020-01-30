BJP delegation to meet EC today on Shaheen Bagh protest

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh, primarily women, have been staging a peaceful sit-in since the mid of December. (Express photo) The protesters at Shaheen Bagh, primarily women, have been staging a peaceful sit-in since the mid of December. (Express photo)

A delegation of BJP leaders led by party general secretary Bhupender Yadav will approach the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday afternoon. The delegation is likely to raise the issue of the Shaheen Bagh protest and similar protests happening in New Delhi against the citizenship law, sources told The Indian Express.

The indefinite protest at Shaheen Bagh, which began on December 15, has emerged as the epicenter of protests in New Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Law and is nearing 50 days. The protest is primarily led by women who have been staging a peaceful sit-in since the violence against Jamia students.

Meanwhile, the EC has banned BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for 72 hours and 96 hours, respectively, for their provocative comments on the Shaheen Bagh protesters.

On Monday, speaking at a rally in Rithala which was to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his cabinet colleague Giriraj Singh, Thakur led the chanting with “Desh ke gaddaron ko”, and people completed the slogan each time with “goli maaro saalon ko”.

Speaking to The Indian Express later, Thakur said he merely asked people what should be done with traitors of the country. “I just wanted people to say what is to be done with traitors of the country. It could have evoked a response like ‘vote them out’ or ‘throw them out’. But it was the people who reacted so,” he said.

While on Tuesday, Verma said if the anti-CAA and NRC protests at Shaheen Bagh continued, Delhi will face a “Kashmir-like situation”. He also said protesters at Shaheen Bagh “can enter homes and rape our sisters and daughters”. The protesters at Shaheen Bagh are predominantly women.

with inputs from Liz Mathew

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd