BJP declares first list for Uttar Pradesh polls, CM Yogi to contest from Gorakhpur Urban

The BJP on Saturday announced its first list of 107 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur Urban and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to contest from Sirathu. The list also includes 57 candidates for the first phase and 48 candidates for the second phase.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Today, we are announcing 57 of 58 seats of the first phase of the elections and 48 seats out of 55 seats of the second phase. The remaining seats have been discussed in the meeting of our party’s Parliamentary Board and the National President has been given the right [to decide on those seats]. Besides, some seats will be given to our alliance partners. Therefore, we are not declaring those seats today.”

Pradhan said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur Urban, where polling will take place in the sixth phase. He also announced the candidature of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu, where the polling will take place in the fifth phase.

Stating that the list of candidates includes all sections of the society, Pradhan said, “We will field scheduled caste candidates from the general seats.”

Pradhan expressed confidence that the BJP will win over 300 seats in the UP polls.

“Ek kalyaanakaaree, sarvasparshee aur sanvedanasheel shaasan pichhale 5 saal mein bhaajapa ne Uttar Pradesh mein diya hai. Hamen vishvaas hai ki 2022 ke is mahaaparv mein usee spashtata ke saath UP ke janata punah hamen aasheervaad degee (A welfare, all-touching and sensitive government has been given by BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the last 5 years. We are confident that the people of UP will again bless us in the great festival of 2022 with the same clarity),” Pradhan said.

While Pradhan announced the candidature of Yogi and his deputy, Maurya, the other candidates were declared by BJP general secretary Arun Singh.

The first list of the BJP also included sitting ministers and MLAs, including UP’s Power Minister Shrikant Sharma from Mathura, Animal Husbandry Minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan Singh from Chaata, sitting Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Suresh Rana from Thana Bhawan.