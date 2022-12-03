Gujarat: BJP councillor, AAP candidate booked for violation of MCC

BJP councillor in Surat Municipal Corporaton Sharad Patil and AAP candidate for Karanj seat Manoj Sorathiya were booked for violation of Model Code of Conduct on Saturday.

According to police, a case was lodged against Sorathiya after he uploaded videos and photos showing his ink finger standing outside the polling booth on social media.

Based on a complaint filed by election branch officer Sanjay Ahir, cyber crime police of Surat city registered an offence under Representations of People Act 1951 Section 128.

Manoj Sorathiya told The Indian Express, “I came to know about the case. Till now nobody has contacted me in this connection and I am ready to cooperate police in the complaint.”

Meanwhile, Municipal Councillor from Pandesara Sharad Patil was also booked for uploading videos on social media showing his ink finger outoutside the polling booth after voting, police said.

In another incident, the election officials of Vyara lodged a complaint Tapi district AAP organisational secretary Uvesh Multani for uploading a photo of him casting vote on social media.

All these three seats had gone to polls in the first phase of the Assembly elections.